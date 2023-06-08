Watch Alan Wake 2’s “raw, unedited” gameplay demo

Alan Wake 2 is looking pretty special. I enjoyed the original tale of the troubled author, but my interest in the horror game rapidly accelerated thanks to the tie-in DLC for developer Remedy’s fantastic Control. Now, we’ve been given a hefty look at Alan Wake 2 gameplay with a lengthy, unedited sequence.

Remedy head Sam Lake takes to the stage at Summer Game Fest to talk about the game, which he says will feature a roughly 50-50 split between its twin protagonists. You’ll take control of both Alan Wake and newcomer, FBI agent Saga Anderson. “You can opt to play Alan Wake in the dark place as he’s trying to find his way out, and you can keep on playing as Saga in the Pacific North West as the investigation goes on.”

You’ll be free to switch between them at will, or you can mainline one of the characters and their respective narratives if you prefer. We also get to watch the gameplay, which you can see below – it’s looking remarkably more combat-driven than the first, which isn’t a bad thing.

Alan Wake 2 releases October 17, 2023 on PC via the Epic Games Store, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles.

