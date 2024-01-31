If you find Alan Wake 2 too scary, this update will make you happy

Have you ever played Alan Wake 2 and found yourself terrified of what’s to come? I have, and it’s not easy to play a game with your hands covering your eyes, believe me. So, the new update is going to prove to be very useful for anyone of a similar disposition, as it gives users the chance to remove the jumpscares from the game.

Alan Wake 2 is, quite literally, one of the best PC games of the last year, and it has the awards to prove it. But, there is always room for improvement with any game, of course, and the team at Remedy are clearly not resting on their laurels, as they’ve just released the first update of the year for the survival game.

As per the newly released update notes, players can now adjust the settings on the horror game to decide the intensity of the “horror flash visual and audio.” In simple terms, this means gamers can make the experience less scary, which is great for anyone who’s had sleepless nights over the traumatic moments in Alan Wake 2 already.

The update also introduces a chapter select function, allowing players who have already completed the game to jump to any mission they choose. The intention here being that anyone hunting trophies and achievements can fill their blindspots with more ease and get on their way to unlocking all the Alan Wake 2 weapons they could desire.

