Next DBD update release date lets Alien loose on the Nostromo

When is the next Dead by Daylight update?

With around four new chapters a year, it’s a wonder the team at Behaviour are able to come up with new perks and powers for the new DBD killers and survivors. Somehow they do, and the 2023 Dead by Daylight roadmap confirms a total of nine new characters for year eight, including the original killer The Singularity, and shock survivor Nic Cage. Once you’ve taken a look at what to expect from the next DBD update release date, make sure you’ve redeemed the latest codes for Bloodpoints and cosmetics.

Next DBD chapter release date

The Dead by Daylight Alien chapter release date is Tuesday, August 29, 2023, when the new killer, The Xenomorph, and survivor Ellen Ripley board the Nostromo.

Dead By Daylight Alien chapter details

Following months of thrilling leaks suggesting that Alien was coming to Dead by Daylight, the official crossover was confirmed in a tweet on August 1, 2023. Just days after the release of Nic Cage, the Alien PTB rolled out on PC on August 8, so we already know the killer and survivor perks awaiting us in Chapter 29.

Survivor: Ellen Ripley

Ripley’s survivor perks are:

Chemical Trap: Chemical Trap activates after repairing generators for a set percentage. While standing next to a dropped pallet with Chemical Trap activated, you can install a Trap, which stays active for up to 120 seconds.

Chemical Trap activates after repairing generators for a set percentage. While standing next to a dropped pallet with Chemical Trap activated, you can install a Trap, which stays active for up to 120 seconds. Light-Footed: Whenever you are healthy, Light-Footed suppresses the sound of your footsteps while running.

Whenever you are healthy, Light-Footed suppresses the sound of your footsteps while running. Lucky Star: While hiding inside a locker, Lucky Star activates, suppressing your grunts of pain and the pools of blood for ten seconds. Upon exiting the locker, the auras of the other survivors are revealed to you and the aura of the closest generator is revealed to you in yellow for ten seconds.

Killer: The Xenomorph

The Xenomorph’s killer perks are:

Rapid Brutality: You no longer gain bloodlust. Instead, successfully hitting a survivor with a basic attack grants you 5% haste for up to ten seconds.

You no longer gain bloodlust. Instead, successfully hitting a survivor with a basic attack grants you 5% haste for up to ten seconds. Alien Instinct: Whenever you hook a survivor, Alien Instinct reveals the aura of the farthest injured survivor to you for five seconds. That survivor suffers from oblivious for up to 20 seconds.

Whenever you hook a survivor, Alien Instinct reveals the aura of the farthest injured survivor to you for five seconds. That survivor suffers from oblivious for up to 20 seconds. Ultimate Weapon: Ultimate Weapon activates for 30 seconds whenever you open a Locker. Survivors entering your Terror Radius within that time scream and reveal their location to you. Those Survivors suffer from blindness for 30 seconds.

The Xenomorph’s killer power is Hidden Pursuit. When The Xenomorph is in trial, a series of tunnels are available to it, accessible from several Control Stations. The auras of Control Stations are highlighted to The Xenomorph in white at all times.

By walking up to and accessing a Control Station, The Xenomorph can enter a tunnel system located beneath the Map and use it to quickly traverse the map, emerging at a Control Station of choice. While inside the tunnels, The Xenomorph can detect the movement of any Survivor within 16 meters of its current location, indicated by reddish footsteps seen on the ceiling of the tunnel.vBeing inside the tunnels also accelerates the cool-down timer of Runner Mode.

The Xenomorph automatically enters Runner Mode whenever it is not on Cool-down. In Runner Mode, The Xenomorph walks on all four legs and becomes stealthier, reducing its Terror to 24 meters. The Xenomorph cannot voluntarily exit this mode, it must be forced out of it by Survivors using Remote Flame Turrets. While in Runner Mode, The Xenomorph has access to a brutal Tail Attack, which has an increased reach of 4.8 meters.

When The Xenomorph is in a trial, a new unique survivor item spawns: The Remote Flame Turret. Survivors can retrieve up to four remote flame turrets and deploy them in the environment to counteract The Xenomorph. Turrets can be undeployed, carried to a new location, and redeployed there.

While carrying a Turret, a survivor suffers from 35 % hindered, as well as the exhausted and incapacitated status effects, but are immune to being detected by The Xenomorph.

Dead by Daylight release schedule

Upcoming Dead by Daylight chapters

According to the year 8 roadmap, we can expect another chapter in November featuring a solo killer, before a full chapter comes out in March, 2024. There is another surprise survivor release scheduled for January 2024 as well.

Previous DBD update release dates

Nicolas Cage – Tuesday, July 25, 2023

– Tuesday, July 25, 2023 CHAPTER 28: End Transmission – Tuesday, June 13, 2023

– Tuesday, June 13, 2023 CHAPTER 27: Tools of Torment – Tuesday, March 7, 2023

– Tuesday, March 7, 2023 CHAPTER 26: Forged in Fog – Tuesday, November 22, 2022

Tuesday, November 22, 2022 CHAPTER 25: Resident Evil: PROJECT W – Tuesday, August 30, 2022

Tuesday, August 30, 2022 CHAPTER 24: Roots of Dread – Tuesday, June 7, 2022

– Tuesday, June 7, 2022 CHAPTER 23: Sadako Rising – Tuesday, March 8, 2022

Tuesday, March 8, 2022 CHAPTER 22: Portrait of a Murder – Tuesday, November 30, 2021

– Tuesday, November 30, 2021 CHAPTER 21: Hellraiser – Tuesday, September 7, 2021

– Tuesday, September 7, 2021 CHAPTER 20: Resident Evil – Tuesday, June 15, 2021

– Tuesday, June 15, 2021 CHAPTER 19: All-Kill – Tuesday, March 30, 2021

– Tuesday, March 30, 2021 CHAPTER 18: A Binding of Kin – Tuesday, December 1, 2020

– Tuesday, December 1, 2020 CHAPTER 17: Descend Beyond – Tuesday, September 8, 2020

– Tuesday, September 8, 2020 CHAPTER 16: Silent Hill – Tuesday, June 16, 2020

– Tuesday, June 16, 2020 CHAPTER 15: Chains of Hate – Tuesday, March 10, 2020

– Tuesday, March 10, 2020 CHAPTER 14: Cursed Legacy – Tuesday, December 3, 2019

– Tuesday, December 3, 2019 CHAPTER 13: Stranger Things – Tuesday, September 17, 2019

– Tuesday, September 17, 2019 CHAPTER 12: Ghost Face – Tuesday, June 18, 2019

– Tuesday, June 18, 2019 CHAPTER 11: Demise of the Faithful – Tuesday, March 19, 2019

– Tuesday, March 19, 2019 CHAPTER 10: Darkness Among Us – Tuesday, December 11, 2018

– Tuesday, December 11, 2018 CHAPTER 9: Shattered Bloodline – Tuesday, September 18, 2018

– Tuesday, September 18, 2018 CHAPTER 8: Curtain Call – Tuesday, June 12, 2018

– Tuesday, June 12, 2018 CHAPTER 7: The SAW Chapter – Tuesday, January 23, 2018

– Tuesday, January 23, 2018 CHAPTER 6: A Nightmare on Elm Street – Thursday, October 26, 2017

– Thursday, October 26, 2017 CHAPTER 5: A Lullaby for the Dark – Thursday, July 27, 2017

– Thursday, July 27, 2017 CHAPTER 4: Spark of Madness – Thursday, May 11, 2017

– Thursday, May 11, 2017 CHAPTER 3: Of Flesh and Mud – Thursday, December 8, 2016

– Thursday, December 8, 2016 CHAPTER 2: The HALLOWEEN Chapter – Tuesday, October 25, 2016

– Tuesday, October 25, 2016 CHAPTER 1: The Last Breath Chapter – Thursday, August 18, 2016

