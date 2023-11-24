Save big on the best QD-OLED ultrawide gaming monitor for Black Friday

You don’t want to miss this Alienware AW3423DWF Black Friday deal. The class-leading QD-OLED monitor is available at a hefty $200 discount at Best Buy for Black Friday, and it could take your gaming PC to the next level.

We got our hands on the this monitor’s predecessor, the AW3423DW, dubbing it “the ultimate HDR OLED gaming monitor”. But a new challenger has come to take its crown: the Alienware AW3423DWF. With upgradeable firmware to help upgrade image quality and other key improvements, this monitor is fit to wear the HDR OLED crown.

You might be lost in a world of monitor acronyms, so let us help clear it up. QD-OLED, which stands for quantum dot organic light-emitting diode, differs from standard OLED displays by using quantum dots to improve brightness and red and green saturation.

The Alienware AW3423DWF itself can reach an impressive 1,000 nits peak brightness. Trust us when we say that’s very bright, among the best gaming monitors in fact. This monitor also boasts a wide 21:9 aspect ratio, giving you even more of its 1440p 165Hz display to enjoy.

