Alienware’s best ultrawide HDR monitor is $200 off right now

The HDR capabilities of gaming monitors have increased exponentially over the past few years now, with the advent of OLED and Mini LED panels. Where once these technologies were only available to those with considerable lumps of money to throw at a screen, excellent options like the Alienware AW3423DWF are becoming ever more affordable thanks to promotional offers.

The Alienware AW3423DWF would be on our best gaming monitor list if not for its sibling, the AW3423DW, taking up an equally deserving spot. There’s little that separates the two displays and either would make a fine addition to any setup, but the DWF wins out overall this time around thanks to a $200 price reduction.

Featuring a 34-inch QD-OLED panel, the Alienware AW3423DWF is immersive in every sense of the word thanks to its size and vibrancy. The 21:9 aspect ratio makes immersing yourself in your favorite games all the easier. Speaking from experience, riding through the lush green hills of Toussaint in The Witcher 3 has never been a more pleasant experience than on a monitor like this.

Sharp and smooth as this screen is, with a native resolution of 3440 x 1440 and refresh rate of 165Hz, it is worth noting that you’ll need a powerful graphics card and processor to make the most out of it.

For those of you concerned about burn-in, you can rest assured that any issues will be covered thanks to a generous three-year warranty from Alienware. All the same, owning any OLED monitor requires a greater deal of care and attention than a typical LCD display.