Horror game Alone in the Dark returns to terrify players

Alone in the Dark is the mother of the horror game genre, sending shivers down the spines of unsuspecting 90s kids by immersing them in a monster-infested world that tested not just players’ ability to survive, but their sanity. Resurrecting the iconic series, Pieces Interactive is bringing Alone in the Dark into the modern day, and it’s just as terrifying as the original.

Released all the way back in 1992, the original Alone in the Dark paved the way for survival horror games, thrusting players into the shoes of Private Inspector Edward Carnby, who is tasked with exploring Derceto, a creepy abandoned manor plagued by monsters.

Fast forward to 2022; Pieces Interactive have revealed it’s breathing new life into Alone in the Dark, exploring its Louisiana setting and, of course, adding even creepier new monsters.

While the release date remains shrouded in shadows, the trailer debuted at THQ Nordic’s presentation event is enough to make the hairs on the back of your neck stand on end.

Pieces Interactive’s Alone in the Dark lets you play as two different characters: Edward (the aforementioned private investigator) and Emily. Both characters have unique stories, meaning that you’ll venture into some zones as Edward, and others as Emily.

Our female protagonist’s uncle has gone missing, so she enlists Edward’s help to try and find him in the “home for the mentally fatigued” that he was committed to. What they don’t expect is to uncover is an evil plot at the heart of Derceto manor, where portals lead to strange, terrifying new worlds and monsters roam free.

Entirely solo player, you’re tasked with ending the evil that seeks to destroy all things good, and recover your uncle – dead, or alive. Set in a gothic 1920s Louisiana and framed by woeful “doom jazz,” you’ll have House of the Rising Sun stuck in your head for days on end, even if it’s the mournful one we hear in the trailer.

Oh, did I mention the story is written by Mikael Hedberg? The brain behind SOMA and Amnesia: The Dark Descent? There’s that, too.

Previews of Alone in the Dark will be available at Gamescom 2022, but for now there’s not much more to say about the creepy RPG game – but we hear it is set to be the ruin of many a poor player, and God, I know I’m one.