Lenovo gaming laptops up to $200 off in Amazon Prime Day sales

Amazon Prime Day has come a second time this year (now called the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale) and among lots of great PC hardware deals, you’ll find Lenovo gaming laptops at up to $200 off. If you’ve been meaning to get your hands on a gaming laptop for some time, this would be a great model to start with.

The Lenovo Ideapad 3i is perhaps the best gaming laptop for first-timers or those on a budget, even at full price. During the Amazon Prime Early Access sale, however, it offers even more value for money with a $799.99 USD price tag down from $999.99. For those that can afford the full whack, this leaves you $200 to play with, so you can pair it with the best gaming mouse during the sales extravaganza – after all, no one likes playing with a trackpad.

This deal is exclusive deal to Amazon Prime subscribers, so at very least, you’ll want to take out a free trial. There are a ton of other benefits baked into the package, however, such as next-day delivery, a free Twitch Prime subscription, and free gaming goodies courtesy of the streaming platform.

With the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics processor, the Lenovo Ideapad 3i would be ideal for running games like League of Legends, Valorant, Minecraft, and Grand Theft Auto V, so it could be the keys to unlocking whole worlds of entertainment. It comes with 8GB of RAM, and has a screen-size of 15.6 inches – all of which contributes towards it being a fantastic entry point into the realm of gaming PCs.

If you would like to inspect some of the other gaming laptop deals in the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, here’s a selection of some of the best ones: