Alan Wake 2 gets its own AMD Radeon GPU driver

The release of Alan Wake 2 is finally upon us, and it’s no secret that this brand-new sequel is makes high-powered PC gaming setups sweat. To ensure the horrors you experience aren’t technical, AMD is rolling out the Adrenalin Edition 23.20.17.05 driver update to support the performance of Alan Wake 2 on Radeon graphics cards.

Powerful as the best graphics cards are out of the box, regular driver updates that help to bring more optimal support to brand-new releases like Alan Wake 2 are a given, and AMD is no exception.

The previously most recent driver update for Radeon GPUs, saw AMD addressing the Anti-Lag+ issues plaguing games like Assassin’s Creed Mirage, and The Lords of the Fallen. Along with the usual fixes to improve the performance of other games running on its hardware, however, the inclusion of support for Alan Wake 2 was absent.

Now, AMD has released its Adrenaline Edition 23.20.17.05 driver, specifically for Alan Wake 2. It’s compatible with Radeon 7000, 6000, and 5000 series graphics cards, and specifically remedies flickering that can otherwise occur with some textures during Alan Wake 2.

Here are the release notes for AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 23.20.17.05:

Fixed Issues

Intermittent flicker may be observed on some textures while playing Alan Wake 2

Known Issues



Performance Metrics Overlay may report N/A for FPS on various games.

Audio may intermittently become out of sync with video when recording from AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition with AV1 codec.

Corruption may be observed in Forza Motorsport when RT is enabled.

Intermittent flickering may be briefly observed in Total War: Pharaoh’s menus after changing graphics settings.

AMD also states that ‘Factory Reset’ has been temporality disabled as a precaution, while it addresses some isolated installation issues that have been reported during PC upgrades. In the meantime, it recommends the use of the AMD Cleanup Utility as a workaround, and using it before installing this driver.

The ‘AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 23.20.17.05 For Alan Wake 2’ driver is available to download now from the AMD website.

