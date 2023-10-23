What are the Alan Wake 2 system requirements? It’s been 13 years since we first ventured to Bright Falls and joined Alan Wake on his quest in the darkness. All these years later, we’re finally ready to see what the next chapter in his story is, and if you want to experience it with the highest settings, you’re going to need some serious hardware upgrades.

One of the best graphics cards on the market will be needed to get Alan Wake 2 running on high ray tracing or ultra settings as it sets a new standard for system requirements. Remedy has provided some very detailed insights that don’t bode well if your rig is looking a little dated.

The Alan Wake 2 minimum requirements set the tone for the rest of the listed specs. You’ll need an Intel Core i5 7600K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 CPU. On the graphics front, you’ll need either an Nvidia RTX 2060 or AMD Radeon RX 6600. If the base specs weren’t quite high enough for you, a 16GB RAM requirement should raise the standards that little bit higher. If you manage to clear these specs, you can still only expect 30fps performance at 1080p.

Minimum (1080p @ 30fps) Recommended (1080p @ 60fps) OS Windows 10/11 64-bit Windows 10/11 64-bit CPU Intel Core i5 7600K

AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Intel Core i7 10700K

AMD Ryzen 7 3700X GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060

AMD Radeon RX 6600 Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070

AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT RAM 16GB 16GB Storage 90GB SSD 90GB SSD

The Alan Wake 2 recommended specs come split between 1080p and 1440p listings. You’ll need an Intel Core i7 10700K or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X CPU alongside an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 or AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT and 16GB of RAM. These specs will get you 60fps at 1080p or 30fps at 1440p. One main difference between these two specs is in the DLSS or FSR setting, where it is suggested that you have it on balanced for 1440p and performance for 1080p. It’s worth noting that this may be the first time we’ve ever seen DLSS and FSR included in system requirements in such a factual manner.

Remedy has also released the Alan Wake 2 ultra specs, and there is still more space for some component upgrades. You’ll once again need an Intel Core i7 10700K or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X CPU but for your GPU, you’ll need an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 or AMD Radeon 7800 XT while maintaining 16GB RAM.

If you want the ultimate visual experience, then the Alan Wake ray tracing specs are where you need to focus. It’s going to be hard, even for some high-end gaming rigs, to achieve stable performance, but if you’ve spent your money wisely and can match your PC with one of the best gaming monitors, you may be in luck.

RT Low (1080p @ 30fps) RT High (2160p @ 60fps) OS Windows 10/11 64-bit Windows 10/11 64-bit CPU Intel Core i7 10700K

AMD Ryzen 7 3700X Intel Core i7 10700K

AMD Ryzen 7 3700X GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070

AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 RAM 8GB 16GB Storage 90GB SSD 90GB SSD

Finally, the Alan Wake 2 download size comes in at a meaty 90GB with one of the best gaming SSDs being recommended to aid performance. It’s no surprise to see one as part of the system requirements as this is becoming common practice, but we’re yet to know if the game will run on a mechanical drive at all. We know that Starfield still ran on an HDD, just with performance compromises, but Alan Wake 2 might be a bridge too far given the far loftier specs we can see here.

The Alan Wake 2 release date is right around the corner, so if you’re planning a graphics card update, you can still get Alan Wake 2 for free with select Nvidia RTX 40 GPUs.

Take the Alan Wake 2 system requirements test over on PCGameBenchmark to answer the question… Can I run Alan Wake 2?