AMD is selling mountain bikes now

With such fierce competition on the GPU horizon thanks to Nvidia’s RTX 30 series, AMD is preparing to traverse the rocky roads ahead, cutting into its usual cycle of hardware releases to enter the bicycle market. You read that correctly. Not only can you brand yourself from head to toe in AMD gear, you can let everyone know you’re a part of the red team (or is it orange team, now?) with a new set of wheels.

Available in the AMD fan shop to those in the US willing to pay a $50 shipping fee, there are two models to choose from: the AMD Custom Cruiser and the AMD Custom Mountain Bike.

Both vehicles sport an 18.5” frame and 26” aluminium wheels, but there are noticeable differences between them. Designed for the casual cyclist, AMD’s Cruiser is much simpler, forgoing gears and adding fenders to prevent dirt and muck from being thrown up. AMD’s Mountain Bike goes in the opposite direction, packing 21-gear Shimano index-shifting gears on a dual-suspension frame and linear brakes. And yet both cost the exact same amount at $299.

Regardless of whether you choose a black frame with white wheels or a white frame with black wheels, you’ll be promoting AMD with a bold logo on the frame and Ryzen’s signature colour on the handlebars. If you truly want to show your dedication, though, you can always opt for the white frame with orange wheels, exclusive to the Mountain Bike.

It’s not yet certain whether these bikes will see an international release, or just how serious AMD is about its travel products. Will we see AMD bunny hop from esports partnerships to extreme sports with its very own BMX? Only time will tell.