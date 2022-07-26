AMD discounts its Ryzen CPUs and Radeon GPUs until August 5

There's some great savings to be had on AMD Ryzen 5000 processors and Radeon RX 6000 graphics cards, which could help make your next gaming PC upgrade cheaper

AMD occupies a unique position in the tech industry, as it’s the only company that competes in both the GPU and processor markets with its Radeon and Ryzen products. Now, you can get your hands on the best graphics cards and best gaming CPUs from team red at discounted prices for a limited time.

The ‘Game On AMD’ event sees the prices of Ryzen 5000 and Radeon 6000 components slashed until August 5, meaning you can save a bit of cash while upgrading your gaming PC with some powerful new tech. Better still, this promotion is running in the US, UK, and other countries at selected retailers.

You can find out if your region is partaking in the savings extravaganza by visiting the AMD website here, but we’ve put together a few highlights for those in the US and UK down below:

Two Radeon RX 6000 graphics cards stand against a dark stone background

Best AMD Radeon RX 6000 GPU deals

Here are the best AMD Radeon RX 6000 GPU deals:

An AMD Ryzen processor stands glistening against a dark golden backdrop

Best AMD Ryzen 5000 CPU deals:

Here are the best AMD Ryzen 5000 CPU deals:

Sam's keeping a close eye on the latest developments on Intel Core and AMD Ryzen CPUs, waiting for the right time to build his own Windows 11 gaming PC. He also covers GPU, VR, and Steam Deck news.

