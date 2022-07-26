AMD discounts its Ryzen CPUs and Radeon GPUs until August 5

AMD occupies a unique position in the tech industry, as it’s the only company that competes in both the GPU and processor markets with its Radeon and Ryzen products. Now, you can get your hands on the best graphics cards and best gaming CPUs from team red at discounted prices for a limited time.

The ‘Game On AMD’ event sees the prices of Ryzen 5000 and Radeon 6000 components slashed until August 5, meaning you can save a bit of cash while upgrading your gaming PC with some powerful new tech. Better still, this promotion is running in the US, UK, and other countries at selected retailers.

You can find out if your region is partaking in the savings extravaganza by visiting the AMD website here, but we’ve put together a few highlights for those in the US and UK down below:

Best AMD Radeon RX 6000 GPU deals

Best AMD Ryzen 5000 CPU deals:

