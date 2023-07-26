AMD driver update gives Radeon RX 7000 GPUs a huge performance boost

You might want to download the new AMD GPU driver version at the double, as the latest update has gives your graphics card a major performance boost. Manufacturers like AMD and Nvidia are constantly upgrading and improving drivers to fix issues and ensure each pixel pusher is the best graphics card it can be. Some updates are trivial, but some turn out to bring noticeable gains, as is the case with AMD Adrenalin 23.7.1.

This new update adds support to Capcom’s explosive dino-hunting PvPvE shooter, Exoprimal, as well as fixing a variety of issues causing poor stutters or high idle power draw on RX 7000 cards.

However, the main thing gamers should be excited about isn’t explicitly mentioned in the patch notes. YouTuber Ancient Gameplays tested the new driver on a variety of games, and his findings were eyebrow-raising, in a good way. Forza Horizon 5 at 1080p saw up to 67% improvement when using an AMD Radeon 7900 XT and up to 32% with an AMD Radeon 7900 XTX. The Last of Us Part 1 saw a slightly less spectacular, but still solid improvement at 1080p of up to 22% on the 7900 XTX.

Here are the release notes for AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 23.7.1:

Highlights

Support for Exoprimal Additional Vulkan extensions. Click here for more information.



Fixed Issues

Certain virtual reality games or applications may encounter suboptimal performance or occasional stuttering on Radeon™ RX 7000 series GPUs.

Application crash or driver timeout may be observed during playback of AV1 video content using DaVinci Resolve™ Studio.

Improvements to high idle power when using select [email protected] FreeSync enabled displays or multimonitor display configurations (such as [email protected] or [email protected] + [email protected] display) using on Radeon™ RX 7000 series GPUs.

Intermittent corruption may be observed playing WWE 2K23™ on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the Radeon™ RX 7900 XTX.

Intermittent corruption may be observed after switching windows while playing Nioh 2™ on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the Radeon™ RX 6800 XT. Improvements to performance while playing The Great War: Western Front™.

Known Issues

Application crash may be intermittently observed while playing RuneScape™ on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the Radeon™ RX 5700 XT.

Intermittent corruption may be observed around some player models while playing Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix+™ on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the Radeon™ RX 6900 XT.

Stuttering may be observed while playing Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare® II with Radeon™ Anti-Lag enabled. As a temporary solution, users encountering this are recommended to disable the Anti-Lag in the per-game settings.

Performance Metrics Overlay may report N/A for FPS on various games.

Display signal may be lost after switching windows on certain Adaptive-Sync enable displays on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the Radeon™ RX 7900 XTX.

Higher than expected GPU Memory Utilization when using certain Record and Stream settings such as Instant Replay.

Important Notes

Factory Reset has been temporarily disabled as a precautionary measure while we address isolated installation issues that have been reported during PC upgrades. Users may use AMD Cleanup Utility as a temporary option.

With performance boosts like this, AMD’s giving us more reasons to get on the bandwagon of its RX 7000 series pixel pushers. We’ve seen team red release high and entry level GPUs over the past year, but we’re yet to get a taste of its midrange offering. Luckily, that’s set to change, with the AMD Radeon RX 7800 release date rumored to be this September.