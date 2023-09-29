AMD FSR 3 makes its debut in two games you can play right now

AMD has unveiled that the latest in the line of its frame rate-boosting graphics technologies, FSR 3 FidelityFX Super Resolution, has been released and is available now in two games. AMD has only integrated FS3 into Forspoken and Immortals of Aveum for now, but plans to include support in hundreds of big titles to come.

It’s been a number of months since we last heard about anything regarding FSR 3, but in a surprising turn of events, AMD has launched the brand-new technology as of today. Anyone eager to see what AMD has been cooking up when it comes to its upscaling and frame generation technologies, can do so right now, so long as they have access to two games. The action-adventure RPG Forspoken, and the fantasy FPS, Immortals of Aveum, are the first titles to receive support, and through footage released by Team Red itself, are showing significant frame rate boosts after the implementation of FSR 3.

The key differences between FSR 3 and its predecessors, is the inclusion of frame generation. A new AMD Fluid Motion Frames (AFMF) optical flow technology, is used to create additional frames in an effort to increase the frame rates of any supported game while maintaining as high image quality as possible. Temporal upscaling technology, as seen in FSR 2, has also been fully optimized and included as part of FSR 3.

As FSR 3 is an open technology that doesn’t require dedicated hardware, it’s available outside of those only sporting AMD hardware as part of their rigs. AMD does recommend, however, having at least an AMD Radeon RX 6000 series, or Nvidia RTX 30 series graphics card as part of your PC gaming setup to experience FSR 3 fully. Radeon RX 5700 or GeForce RTX 20 series and above GPUs are also supported.

Forspoken and Immortals of Aveum are just the beginning, according to AMD. Currently, FSR 1 and FSR 2 are available in a multitude of games, with over 300 titles utilizing the FidelityFX Super Resolution technology to generate smoother frame rates using upscaling technology. This time around, AMD has teamed up with over 15 developers, including the likes of CD Project Red, Ubisoft and SEGA, so we can “expect the same again from FSR 3.”

If you want to try out AMD FSR 3 for yourself, and see how it stands up against Nvidia DLSS 3, we recommend making sure Forspoken and Immortals of Aveum are up-to-date. Square Enix announced on their website that the recent 1.22 patch for Forspoken is what includes support for the upscaling and frame generation technology, so ensuring either game is updated is your best bet to start seeing what FSR 3 has to offer.

AMD FSR 3 is compatible with not just AMD hardware, but any of the best graphics cards from Team Green are also compatible with the latest tech. Check out the best gaming CPUs if you also want to also see how AMD processors stack up against the competition.