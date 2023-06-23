AMD Navi leak says cheaper, more powerful GPUs are coming soon

AMD has allegedly developed a compact package for its Navi 31 graphics processor, meaning it can use the full Navi 31 GCD in a 40x40mm ‘Navi 32-like’ package. If true, this leaked information has huge ramifications for future AMD products in its bottom yield Navi 31 range.

According to a leak sent to Youtuber, Moore’s Law Is Dead, AMD plans to release a version of the Radeon RX 7800 XT or Radeon RX 7900 XT GPU with just 70 CUs (compute units). The kicker? It’d be able to use a 40x40mm package like those used by Navi 32 products. Until now, Navi 31 was limited to a substantially larger package.

So how does that affect us PC gamers? Well, we don’t know for sure just yet. Theoretically, it means AMD can pack more CUs into a smaller size while keeping costs low. If those savings are passed onto consumers, we could be seeing some pretty cheap mid-range GPUs in the future. We’re talking maybe $600 for a 70CU AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT, $49 cheaper than its RX 6800 predecessor.

The Navi 31 being compatible with a smaller package also means AMD could potentially use it with smaller platforms like laptop motherboards. It could even leverage this type of die to create a more powerful AMD Radeon RX 7900M card to challenge the Nvidia RTX 4080 laptop pixel pusher.

As always, you’ll have to take these leaks with a grain of salt until confirmed by an official team red spokesperson. But we’re tentatively excited about what this could mean for the future of AMD’s product range. If you’re curious about the details of AMD’s upcoming mid range GPU, check out our guide to the AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT release date. There’s not much official right now, but we’ve got enough to speculate on whether it’ll make an appearance in our best graphics card list.