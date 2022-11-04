AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT release date, price, specs, benchmark rumours

The AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT is set to be team red’s next midrange GPU, and it’ll likely trade blows with the RTX 4070. While the card’s RDNA 3 siblings will undoubtedly pack more of a gaming PC punch, it should still offer next-gen performance and elevate your rig.

Just like the RX 6800 XT, the AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT won’t cater to enthusiasts, but it may still trade blows with the best graphics card contenders. In many ways, price is just as important as raw performance, and the RX 7800 XT might ultimately end up being a better investment than Nvidia RTX 4000 cards like the RTX 4080.

Following in Nvidia’s footsteps, high-spec GPUs like the Radeon RX 7900 XT and XTX will be first to arrive on the scene, followed by scaled-down counterparts at some point next year. So, to help you prepare for the company’s next graphics card announcement, we’ve compiled everything we know about AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT, including its potential price, release date, specs, and estimated benchmarks.

AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT release date rumours

We’re still eagerly waiting for an official AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT release date, as it won’t arrive alongside the RX 7900 XT and Radeon RX 7900 XTX on December 3.

Chances are we’ll need to wait till 2023 to get hold of an RX 7800 XT, but it’ll potentially show up in a few months’ time. However, unlike the RX 6800 XT, the RDNA 3 graphics card might come armed with a different GPU, and we suspect AMD will tactically launch Navi 32 cards in time with the RTX 4070 and RTX 4060.

AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT price predictions

AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT price information has yet to arrive, but previous models can help set expectations.

Back in 2021, the RX 6800 XT arrived with a $649 USD price tag, so AMD may stick with that figure for its RX 7800 XT MSRP. That said, the RX 7900 XT is actually $100 cheaper than the RX 6900 XT at launch, meaning we could see lower prices across the board.

AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT specs speculation

AMD has yet to divulge Radeon RX 7800 XT specs, but GPU information is making the rounds online.

According to Angstronomics, the Navi 32 GPU that’s poised to live within the RX 7800 XT packs up to 7,680 Stream Processors and 30 Workgroup Processors, accompanied by a 256-bit memory bus.

Navi 32 supports up to 16GB GDDR6, which means we’ll potentially see an RX 7800 XT that supports that amount of VRAM. Even if AMD decides to use the same Navi 31 chip as the RX 7900 XT, it’s entirely likely that we’ll see a similar memory configuration that sits nicely below the company’s 20 and 24GB frontrunners.

AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT benchmarks

We’ll need to run our own Radeon RX 7800 XT benchmarks to uncover its true capabilities, but speculation helps paint a performance picture ahead of release.

AMD says the RX 7900 XTX is between 1.5 and 1.7 times faster than the RX 6950 XT when handling 4K, so we could see a similar uplift in the RX 7800 XT compared to the RX 6800 XT.

Of course, AMD is also brewing up a revamped version of FidelityFX Super Resolution, and FSR 3 is seemingly better equipped to take on DLSS 3. Just like Nvidia Frame Generation, the new Radeon upscaler will use ‘Fluid Motion Frame’ tech to enhance frame rates while preserving fidelity.

Our Nvidia RTX 4090 review outlines what the green team’s AI scaler can do, and the same will apply to the RTX 4080. Without FSR 3, the RX 7800 XT would probably struggle to keep up with its Lovelace rival, but Fluid Motion Frame abilities should close any raw performance gaps.

Planning on building the best gaming PC using AMD parts? We’ve also gathered up everything we know about AMD Ryzen 7000 — a Zen 4 gaming CPU range that’ll pair nicely with Radeon GPUs.