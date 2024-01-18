AMD GPU prices slashed after Nvidia Super launch

AMD is clearly a little worried about the launch of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super next week, and has launched a promotional pricing campaign on Radeon RX 7900 XT cards to help fight it. The results have been immediate, with graphics cards from major brands, including XFX, PowerColor, and Sapphire, going as low as $709 – that’s a big drop from the prices of at least $789 just last month.

The Radeon RX 7900 XT was launched by AMD at the start of 2023, but its high price of $899 (and often higher) kept it off our best graphics card guide at the time. However, at a price of $709, the Radeon RX 7900 XT is now a much more tempting proposition.

You get a lot of graphics card tech for your money here, including a massive 20GB of memory, compared to just 12GB on the RTX 4070 Ti. The latter currently goes for around $725 if you shop around, while the forthcoming GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super will have 16GB of memory.

Memory isn’t the whole story, though, and while the Radeon RX 7900 XT is quicker than the RTX 4070 Ti in a lot of our game benchmarks, and sometimes even beats the RTX 4080, we found that the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti is still faster when it comes to ray tracing in games. The Nvidia GPUs also have the bonus of DLSS 3 frame generation being officially supported in many games, whereas AMD’s FSR 3 frame generation tech is only supported in a handful of current titles.

In a statement given to TweakTown, AMD described this latest push as a “special promotional pricing program” for this quarter at several retailers, with prices dropping to $749 or lower. However, the prices have already dropped to well below this mark, with a Sapphire Pulse card now available from Amazon for $709.99 if you check the “Apply $20 coupon” box.

Still, it’s good to see the competition hotting up in this arena, and we always love to see the prices of GPUs coming down. The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super is due to be launched on January 24 2024, and we’ll be publishing a full review with all the benchmarks next week. In the meantime, make sure you read our full GeForce RTX 4070 Super review to see how Nvidia’s new GPU lineup is shaping up.