Mid-tier AMD Radeon RDNA 3 GPUs may be as fast as RX 6900 XT

AMD Radeon RDNA 3 GPUs are expected to launch later this year, and we we now have some idea of how they’ll perform. YouTuber Moore’s Law Is Dead (MLID) has shared a tonne of details about team red’s upcoming Navi 33 die and promises that they’ll have more to share on higher-end offerings soon.

In their video, MLID claims that mid-tier AMD Radeon RDNA 3 GPUs using the Navi 33 die will offer rasterisation performance similar to team red’s current flagship, the RX 6900 XT. The next-gen cards will supposedly also come with 8GB of GDDR6 VRAM, and boast a memory bandwidth of around 18Gbps. Better still, the YouTuber believes that the target MSRP for these products will fall somewhere between $399-499 USD.

This is exciting news for anyone who buys midrange cards, as this means that we could see AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT cards built on RDNA 3 that offer performance equivalent to one of the best graphics cards you can buy today.

Whether this will be enough to compete with midrange RTX 4000 offerings from Nvidia remains to be seen, but MLID says multiple AMD engineers are “100% confident that RDNA 3 will decimate Nvidia in efficiency.” It will undoubtedly be particularly embarrassing for Nvidia if AMD is able to offer similar performance with a much lower TDP, as this could help team red clinch victory in this generational war with the current rising cost of energy.

MLID concluded their video by sharing renders of Radeon products that “use more advanced packaging techniques” while saying that AMD is about to do some “crazy stuff in upcoming architectures.” Whether the water-cooled reference card relates to RDNA 3 or not is unclear, but this could point to Radeon RX 6800 or RX 6900 XT graphics cards with water cooling as standard.

Image credit: Moore’s Law Is Dead

