Three new high-end AMD Radeon RX 6000 GPUs could arrive soon

Despite plans to launch RDNA 3 graphics cards later this year, it appears that AMD will send off its RX 6000 series with one last hurrah in the form of three new high-end models. These new RDNA 2 GPUs are likely being designed to compete with Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 30X0 Ti lineup, and we shouldn’t have to wait much longer to find out how competitive they are.

According to Chiphell forum poster Entusiastic Citizen (via Greymon55), we can expect AMD to launch the RX 6650 XT, RX 6750 XT, and a new flagship RX 6950 XT either on April 20 or 21. Citizen claims that all three cards will boast improved performance in addition to memory speeds of up to 18Gbps, but will also be slightly more expensive too.

Based on this release date, AMD’s Radeon RX 6950 XT will go head-to-head with Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 3090 Ti for the title of the best graphics card on the market. While these GPUs will undoubtedly offer top-of-the line performance, they’ll likely cost as much as a whole gaming PC, so we don’t expect availability or demand to be especially high for either card.

Given how late these graphics cards have appeared in the RX 6000 series life cycle, it may be wise to postpone any upgrade until RX 7000 GPUs based on AMD’s RDNA 3 architecture arrive later this year.

Alternatively, you could pick up an Intel Arc Alchemist or Nvidia GeForce RTX 4000 pixel pusher, as both are set to debut in 2022 too. Here’s hoping that the current downward trajectory of graphics card prices continues, so we can all enjoy a wealth of options at price points much closer to MSRP.