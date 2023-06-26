AMD Radeon RX 7600 price drops days before RTX 4060 launch

The AMD Radeon RX 7600 was already a budget-friendly graphics card, but less than a month from release, it’s already coming down in price. This move is likely inspired by the Nvidia’s new RTX 4060 lurking on the horizon, in a bid to secure team red’s footing in the 1080p space.

The AMD Radeon RX 7600 Mech 2X Classic is now only $249, a $20 saving versus its MSRP of $270. This discount isn’t marketed as such, but looks to be its new price going forward for US and UK retailers. The new base cost is likely due to the graphics card being out for over a month, and as a response to the upcoming launch of Nvidia’s new GeForce RTX 4060 GPU.

In our AMD Radeon RX 7600 review, we were frustrated with its “subpar ray tracing performance” and measly 8GB of VRAM, which made it difficult to play a lot of modern releases at high settings. That said, it’s still a decent graphics card for under $300. If, however, ray tracing and upscaling tech are important components for your GPU, you may want to skip on this great deal and wait a few days for the Nvidia RTX 4060 which is set to release on June 29th.

