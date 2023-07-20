AMD Radeon RX 7700 could be this GPU generation’s savior

AMD might be bringing out the big guns for this GPU generation’s battle with Nvidia. Benchmark and pricing leaks have arrived for AMD‘s upcoming Navi 32 graphics cards, the Radeon RX 7700 and RX 7800, and the details gleaned about the former are especially exciting.

We found out earlier this week that AMD Navi 32 GPUs may soon arrive to challenge Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070, with a leaked release date of September. These Navi 32 GPUs are, of course, the RX 7700 and RX 7800. The leak also showed possible specs for the two team red cards, with 245W TDP, 48-54 compute units, 12GB VRAM, and 19.5Gbps memory speed attributed to the RX 7700.

Now, another leak’s dropped with early benchmarks and price info for both Navi 32 pixel pushers, and we reckon they’re cause for cautious optimism. The benchmarking shared by hardware leaker All_The_Watts suggests the RX 7800 achieved an 18,957 score on 3DMark Time Spy, with the RX 7700 trailing at a respectable 15,568.

Tech enthusiast harukaze5719 shows that those alleged numbers put the RX 7800 just above the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 in testing, and the RX 7700 midway between the RTX 4060 Ti and RTX 4070. All_The_Watts also shared a possible leak that the RX 7800 will retail at $549, and the RX 7700 at $449, close to what was expected, or possibly a little cheaper.

Reasons for excitement have been hard to come by in the GPU space lately, with many recent releases bringing disappointment and apathy. But, if these leaks are correct, we think the RX 7700 in particular is shaping up to be an excellent option for the price.

With substantial alleged performance increases over the maligned RTX 4060 Ti for just an extra $50 (or $50 less than the 16GB variant), the RX 7700 will likely live or die based on what the rest of its specs deliver. A healthy VRAM capacity could push this card into a great spot on the market, and a possible contender for the best graphics card crown.