AMD Navi 32 GPUs may soon arrive to challenge Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070

The launch of the AMD Radeon RX 7700 and RX 7800 may be just around the corner, with each graphics card packing the Navi 32 GPU die.

The Navi 32 GPU that will likely be used in the Radeon RX 7700 and 7800 GPUs
Recent months have seen a flurry of graphics card releases, as competition between Nvidia and AMD rages on. While team red has the Radeon RX 7600 to compete in the budget arena, it’s yet to make a play for the midrange market. Now, however, it looks like AMD may ready to strike back against team green, with the Radeon RX 7700 and RX 7800.

According to YouTuber Moore’s Law Is Dead, both the AMD Radeon RX 7700 and RX 7800 will be announced later this year at Gamescom, with a launch following shortly afterward in September. We also have some details on specs too, as they’ll each supposedly use the Navi 32 GPU die.

Although the details aren’t totally clear at this stage, the info suggests the RX 7800 will have 260W TDP, 60 compute units, 16GB VRAM, and 19.5Gbps memory speed. Meanwhile, the RX 7700 will have 245W TDP, 48-54 compute units, 12GB VRAM, and also 19.5Gbps memory speed. This suggests the RX 7800 will fall somewhere between the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 and 4070 in terms of performance, with the RX 7700 falling behind the latter.

Don’t forget: these details haven’t been confirmed by AMD, so make sure to keep an eye on team red’s socials in case any announcements are forthcoming. Gamescom is taking place August 23-27, so you won’t have long to wait to find out more, if these leaks are correct.

You can expect our reviews of each card to arrive around launch, so stay tuned to see if they earned a coveted spot on our best graphics card guide.

