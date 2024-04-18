AMD’s Radeon RX 7700 XT GPU is now at its lowest ever price

GPU prices are continuing to fall, and that’s good news for gamers, with the AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT price now dropping to just $395 in this graphics card deal. That’s the cheapest price we’ve ever seen for this mid-range gaming GPU, making it a much better option than the similarly priced Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 8GB.

We criticized the original $449 price of this AMD GPU in our Radeon RX 7700 XT review, as it was too close to the $499 demanded for the RX 7800 XT. This meant it missed out on a place on our best graphics card guide, but it’s a very different story at $395. At this price, this 12GB graphics card competes directly with the RTX 4060 Ti 8GB, which is a fight the AMD GPU largely wins.

Not only is the RX 7700 XT quicker across the board in our standard game benchmarks, but it’s also quicker than the Nvidia GPU at ray tracing in many of them too, which is unusual for an AMD GPU. For example, in F1 22 at 1080p with ray tracing enabled, the RX 7700 XT averaged 92fps in our test, compared to 87fps for the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 8GB.

The only downer of going for the RX 7700 XT here is that it doesn’t support Nvidia’s DLSS ecosystem, including DLSS Frame Generation, which can massively improve frame rates in games that support it. If you want the GPU with the rawest processing power for games, though, the AMD card is the way to go.

What’s more, the AMD GPU comes with an extra 4GB of memory, as well as a wider 192-bit memory bus, compared with the Nvidia GPU’s 128-bit bus, which increases memory bandwidth and gives the GPU more room to breathe for ray tracing and high-res textures om games.

The card that’s going for $395 in this RX 7700 XT deal is an ASRock Challenger model, which also has a small 40MHz overclock on the GPU to boost performance further, taking the boost clock from 2,544MHz to 2,584MHz. This isn’t the only AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT card on offer right now, though -there are also several cards going for under $400 from the likes of Sapphire and PowerColor.

If you’re looking for a bit more power from your graphics card, it’s also well worth checking out our Radeon RX 7800 XT review, where we put AMD’s great $499 GPU through our benchmark suite.