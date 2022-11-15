AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT benchmarks showcase 4K gaming performance

The first proper AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT benchmarks have arrived, complete with proper frame rate measurements. While the performance of its more powerful counterpart was already somewhat understood, we now have some idea as to what kind of 4K gaming performance each graphics card may offer.

These new AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT benchmarks were supplied by team red itself (via Tom’s Hardware), and offer us a glimpse at the GPU’s rasterisation and ray tracing performance at 4K.

The pixel pusher peaks at 157 frames per second while running Resident Evil Village with RT features disabled, with the likes of Modern Warfare 2 and Watch Dogs: Legion coming in at 117fps and 85fps, respectively. Cyberpunk 2077, meanwhile, reaches 60fps.

Turning on ray tracing, naturally, sees frame rates tumble. Resident Evil Village falls to a still very playable 115fps while Cyberpunk 2077 becomes a slideshow at 18fps. Thankfully, AMD FSR can be used to bring things back up to 57 frames per second, but it’s unclear what quality preset was used to achieve this.

Compared to the company’s current best graphics card, the 6950 XT, the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT looks to offer a suitably higher level of performance. With these results being internal benchmarks, they should be digested with a degree of scepticism, but it won’t be long now until reviews start rolling in for the GPU.