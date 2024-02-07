AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT prices drop, $100 cheaper than RTX 4070 Ti Super

As expected, AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT prices are falling in the wake of renewed competition from Nvidia, following team green’s Super refresh. Now, the RDNA 3 GPU can be found well below the price of the RTX 4070 Ti Super, raising its value and making it a much more compelling alternative than it was prior.

Both AMD and Nvidia are pulling out all the stops to retain whatever ground they can in the battle for the title of best graphics card. In lieu of refreshed GPUs, the only option team red has for now, however, is to cut the price of its pixel pushers, increasing their relative value to competing options from team green.

The RX 7900 XT can now be found for just $699, making it $100 cheaper than the RTX 4070 Ti Super and $200 lower than its launch MSRP, set back in November 2022.

Right now, the only model of the RX 7900 XT available for $699 is the entry-level Sapphire Pulse SKU at Newegg. Don’t conflate cheap for poor quality, however, as PCGamesN’s experience with the company’s RX 7600 XT proves otherwise.

The $699 price point feels like a natural fit for the RX 7900 XT, plugging the gap between the RTX 4070 Super and RTX 4070 Ti Super. It also mirrors Nvidia’s $200 increase between graphics cards, with the RX 7800 XT clocking in at $499.

We’ve already seen RX 7900 XTX prices tumble in the wake of the RTX 4080 Super, but don’t be surprised if they fall further still. This RX 7900 XTX price drop does patch things up in the meantime for RDNA 3, but an RDNA 3.5 refresh would go that much further to making AMD more competitive.

We’ll likely see RX 7900 XTX prices tumble in the near future too, following the launch of the now much cheaper RTX 4080 Super.

However, if RDNA 4 rumors are anything to go by, with AMD allegedly working on a GPU matching RTX 4080 performance for half the price, hoping for any kind of high-end refresh may be wishful thinking.