Our Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super review isn’t ready, here’s why

You’re probably expecting to read a Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super review here right now. It’s only fair, seeing as the embargo has lifted. Frustratingly, however, the MSI sample that was sent to us (and other tech sites) had a technical issue, being barely any quicker than a GeForce RTX 4070 Ti, and even slower in some benchmarks. We don’t want to share inaccurate data about this GPU with you, so we won’t be publishing a review until we’ve been able to test another sample.

To be clear, there’s still every chance that the Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti Super could be among the best graphics card options for your system. We’ll be able to give you PCGamesN’s verdict in due course, once we receive and test an alternative sample. In the meantime, let’s break down the problem and what you should know if you plan on buying this GPU.

For our GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super review, Nvidia provided PCGamesN with an MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super 16G Ventus 3X sample. Sadly, there were issues relating to its vBIOS that could not be resolved in time for us to benchmark ahead of embargo, despite the best efforts of MSI. These issues have now been addressed, however, and the update will be available at launch.

In a statement given to PCGamesN, just shy of two hours before the embargo, MSI said it had “discovered there were further areas where the performance of the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super Ventus 3X graphics cards could be improved.”

“We have introduced a new BIOS designed to elevate the overall performance of the graphics card to be in line with our expectations. We encourage you to update your sample with the attached BIOS.”

“We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused and express our gratitude for your understanding and support.”

According to Nvidia, the graphics card’s performance was “approximately 5% below expected figures on other RTX 4070 Ti Super SKUs”. This statement aligns with the majority of our testing, but this did vary across games, with some showing little to no performance increase. While 5% doesn’t sound like much, this accounts for half of the expected 10% average improvement versus the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti.

Given the circumstances – and the fact that Nvidia believes this issue exclusively affects the MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super 16G Ventus 3X – we don’t believe sharing frame rate data using this particular model is useful for anyone.

As such, we’re hard at work benchmarking the updated MSI 4070 Super Ti, so please watch this space for our updated coverage. In the meantime, check out our GeForce RTX 4070 Super review and stay tuned for our GeForce RTX 4080 Super review coverage too.