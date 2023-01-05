AMD unveils RDNA 3 gaming laptop GPU, beats desktop RTX 3060

AMD RDNA 3 gaming laptop graphics are now officially a thing, as the gaming PC giant just announced a new mobile lineup. The range will accompany the firm’s Radeon RX 9700 desktop duo as a midrange solution, but won’t take Nvidia’s scaled-back RTX 4090 head-on.

On-the-go PC gaming enthusiasts are waiting with bated breath for something new, and the best gaming laptop options of tomorrow should come armed with next-gen GPUs. Nvidia has already announced plans to cram its RTX 4090 graphics card into portable shells in 2023, but the green team seems to be focused on delivering premium specs for now.

At CES 2023, AMD announced its plans for the gaming laptop space, and four mobile RDNA 3 GPUs are on the cards. Team red’s highest spec offering, for now, appears to be the Radeon RX 7600M XT – a chip that boasts 8GB GDDR6 VRAM, 32 GPU cores, and a max TGP of 120W.

RX 7600M XT RX 7600M RX 7700S RX 7600S VRAM (GDDR6) 8GB 8GB 8GB 8GB Base clock TBC TBC TBC TBC Boost clock TBC TBC TBC TBC Cores 32 28 32 28 TDP 75-120W 50-90W 75-100W 50-75W

Radeon RX 7600M, RX 7700S, and Radeon RX 7600S will join the 7600M XT on the best graphics card battlefield, and all four models are equipped with the same memory type and capacity. The main difference across the board correlates with max power consumption and core count, with the likes of the RX 7600S featuring a 50-75W TDP and 28 CUs.

Specs aside, AMD claims the RX 7600 XT trades blows with a fully-fledged RTX 3060 desktop GPU – an impressive feat when you consider its low power requirements. In-house benchmarks suggest it can boost fps by 24 frames in games like Hitman 3 with 1080p max settings enabled, but tools like FSR 3.0 could provide further enhancements.

If you’re itching to get your hands on a new portable powerhouse with RDNA 3 superpowers, you’re in luck. AMD Advantage Edition laptops by the likes of Asus and Alienware are expected to arrive next month, and the scheduled models will pair next-gen Radeon GPUs with newly announced Ryzen 7000 CPUs.

We’re planning to put the new AMD RDNA 3 mobile lineup through its paces when it arrives in February 2023. Until then, our Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti review will help you figure out whether the grass is greener on the Nvidia desktop side of things, or whether you’re better off waiting for midrange alternatives.