AMD RX 6700 XT details leak, could go up against 3060 Ti

Since launching in September, AMD’s new RX 6000 series has only consisted of $500-plus graphics cards, while Nvidia continues to expand its entry level line-up with the RTX 3060 Ti and upcoming RTX 3060. Fortunately, new Radeon GPUs look to be on the horizon and they might just pack a punch if the latest leak is anything to go by.

We’ve been expecting AMD to release lower-end RDNA 2-based cards for quite a while, and this is further confirmed by Andreas Schilling, editor of German hardware site HardwareLuxx on Twitter (via TechPowerUp). Schilling showed a supposed logo for an RX 6700 XT, claiming it will have 12GB of GDDR6 VRAM and be aimed at 1440p gaming. Schilling also questions whether the GPU will be arriving by July or even sooner, so we could be seeing the announcement of this new card in March or April.

The 12GB of VRAM on offer is right on point with Nvidia’s upcoming RTX 3060, and significantly more than the 8GB in the 3060 Ti – which could see this card outperform team green’s Ti variant in more VRAM-dependent games. But, we’ll have to wait for the inevitable benchmark leaks to get a better idea of the performance on tap.

With AMD’s RX 6800 graphics card sitting at $579 MSRP, it’s likely this card will have a sub-$500 price tag, which could give it a very similar $399 MSRP to the 3060 Ti.

Soon™ – sometime in H1 2021 or is it Q1? 🤷🏼‍♂️ Radeon RX 6700 XT – 1440p Gaming

– 12 GB GDDR6 pic.twitter.com/0F0m2fOsoe — Andreas Schilling (@aschilling) January 30, 2021

However, unless you’re lucky enough to get your hands on one when the card comes to launch, AMD’s current stock issues mean you’ll probably be paying way over the MSRP anyway. Think of it as one more chance to try and get a new graphics card for a fair price, at least.