Get this great AMD Ryzen processor super cheap for Black Friday

Black Friday is here! And with it comes a horde of amazing hardware deals. One of the best offers we’ve spotted today is a massive discount on the AMD Ryzen 5 5600X. At just $139.99, this excellent mid-range CPU is less than half price, and very close to an all-time low.

AMD is known for making excellent gaming gaming CPUs, and the AMD Ryzen 5 5600X is very competent bit of kit that would be an upgrade to a lot of gaming rigs. Its six cores, 12 threads, and 4.6GHz max boost clock mean it handles most, if not all gaming loads with ease.

Although it’s a last generation processor, it still has plenty left to give, and can act as a slot-in upgrade to existing owners of compatible AM4 motherboards. If you’re hoping to build a budget PC, AM4 boards are going for cheap these days as well.

And you can buy this powerful processor for just $139.99 at Amazon. That’s a significant markdown from its $309 MSRP — a 55% discount in fact. And we’ve checked the sales history for the 5600X: its lowest ever price is $138, meaning this is practically as good as you’re going to get any time soon in terms of a sale.

If you subscribe to Amazon Prime, the AMD Ryzen 5 5600X could be with you tomorrow thanks to Amazon’s next-day delivery. New subscribers can also claim their 30-day free trial, so you can claim your brand new CPU without having to pay for postage.

If this deal doesn’t take your fancy, check out our best Black Friday deals hub. Here you’ll find all today’s best savings across PC gaming, hardware, peripherals, and more.