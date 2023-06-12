AMD Ryzen 5 5600X3D leaks suggest a faster, cheaper CPU

The AMD Ryzen 7000 series may be the newest kid on the block, but many PC gamers are content to wait a while long before upgrading to an AM5 motherboard. Lucky for then, AM4 isn’t dead in the water just yet, as a new leak suggests a new CPU for the platform is on the way: the Ryzen 5 5600X3D.

With the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D reaching historic lows in price, it’s a great time to pick up a budget processor. However, according to a leaked report by Twitter user g01d3nm4ng0, it appears that the powerful AM4 chip may be about to be joined by a new sibling, the Ryzen 5 5600X3D.

Here are the AMD Ryzen 5 5600X3D leaked specs:

AMD Ryzen 5 5600X specs Socket AM4 Cores 6 Threads 12 Base clock 3.30GHz Boost clock 4.40GHz L2 cache 3MB L3 cache 96MB

Although these rumored specs aren’t anything jaw-dropping, its six cores, 12 threads, and hefty 96MB of L3 cache memory will be perfectly capable of rendering your games at a high refresh rate. So, really, it all comes down to the price. Since its older sibling now retails for under $300, the Ryzen 5 5600X3D will presumably go for even less to entice savvy chip shoppers.

Naturally, this is just a leak, so don’t bank on these specs – or even the existence of a Ryzen 5 5600X3D – until AMD makes an official announcement. In the meantime, check out the best gaming CPU options you can buy today if you can’t wait for the new chip to emerge.