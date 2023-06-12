AMD Ryzen 5 5600X3D leaks suggest a faster, cheaper CPU

AMD hasn’t given up on AM4 just yet and may be planning to release a solid-looking AMD Ryzen 5 5600X3D processor according to recent leaks.

Dylan Wilby

Updated:

AMDPC games hardware

The AMD Ryzen 7000 series may be the newest kid on the block, but many PC gamers are content to wait a while long before upgrading to an AM5 motherboard. Lucky for then, AM4 isn’t dead in the water just yet, as a new leak suggests a new CPU for the platform is on the way: the Ryzen 5 5600X3D.

With the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D reaching historic lows in price, it’s a great time to pick up a budget processor. However, according to a leaked report by Twitter user g01d3nm4ng0, it appears that the powerful AM4 chip may be about to be joined by a new sibling, the Ryzen 5 5600X3D.

Here are the AMD Ryzen 5 5600X3D leaked specs:

AMD Ryzen 5 5600X specs
Socket AM4
Cores 6
Threads 12
Base clock 3.30GHz
Boost clock 4.40GHz
L2 cache 3MB
L3 cache 96MB

Although these rumored specs aren’t anything jaw-dropping, its six cores, 12 threads, and hefty 96MB of L3 cache memory will be perfectly capable of rendering your games at a high refresh rate. So, really, it all comes down to the price. Since its older sibling now retails for under $300, the Ryzen 5 5600X3D will presumably go for even less to entice savvy chip shoppers.

Naturally, this is just a leak, so don’t bank on these specs – or even the existence of a Ryzen 5 5600X3D – until AMD makes an official announcement. In the meantime, check out the best gaming CPU options you can buy today if you can’t wait for the new chip to emerge.

Taking inspiration from the steep South Pennine hills he calls home, Dylan’s a tech maximalist with one motto: the bigger, the better. He honed his craft penning reviews for TechRaptor and When The Horn Blows, and is happiest in front of a turn-based strategy or medieval fantasy game on a big screen, with rescue cat Minnie on his lap, and a pint of bitter in hand.

