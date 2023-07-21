The AMD Ryzen 5 7600X has never been cheaper and comes with Starfield

The AMD Ryzen 5 7600X packs plenty of processing power to make it a great match for even the fastest graphics card, ensuring your frame rates are kept nice and tidy. While it normally costs the same as some GPUs, it’s currently available at its lowest ever price, and with a free copy of Starfield to boot.

Right now, the AMD Ryzen 5 7600X desktop processor is down from its $299.99 list price, coming in at only $199.99, saving you a whole $100, or in percentage terms, a whopping 33%. UK shoppers can save even more, with the desktop processor coming in at £214.96, a 35% saving that’s nothing to quaff about.

In our AMD Ryzen 5 7600X review, we outlined that the performance of this desktop processor was a significant improvement on the previous generation of CPUs. This is thanks to the architectural improvements of Zen 4, on full display in its six cores. This chip supports PCIe 5.0 for both SSDs and GPUs, giving you even more options to boost the performance of your rig.

And better yet, buying the AMD Ryzen 5 7600X will net you a free copy of Starfield. AMD and Bethesda recently announced a new exclusive partnership, so not only will you pick up a bargain, but you’ll be able to explore space and beyond come Starfield’s release date later this year.

