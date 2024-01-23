Quick, get an AMD Ryzen 5 7600X for $199 while you still can

Here’s a great chance to snag yourself an awesome new AMD gaming CPU for under $200. The latest AMD CPU deal sees the price of the venerable Ryzen 5 7600X dropping to just $199, which is a massive drop of nearly $100 since the CPU first launched.

The Ryzen 5 7600X is a favorite chip of ours, and we’ve even named it the best AMD gaming CPU on our best gaming CPU guide. It has six really powerful CPU cores based on AMD’s latest Zen 4 architecture and, unlike the cheaper Ryzen 5 7600 below it, this X-branded version has high clock speeds that make it great for gaming.

That means you get a 4.7GHz base clock, and a mighty 5.3GHz boost clock, which is fantastic for a CPU that costs just $199, and helps this CPU accelerate in games.

You also get a massive 32MB pool of L3 cache, and this CPU is unlocked so you can even try your hand at overclocking it if you don’t mind getting your hands dirty. We’ve managed to get all six of its cores running at 5.4GHz in our own tests, which is a good 100MHz than the boost clock you get across one or two cores at stock speed.

The particular version that’s on offer at the moment doesn’t come with a cooler, though, so we recommend checking out our best CPU cooler guide to find one that can cope with its 105W thermal design power rating.

If you’re looking to build a new AMD Socket AM5 system, you’re also going to need to pick some DDR5 gaming RAM, as AMD’s latest platform doesn’t support DDR4, as well as a supporting Socket AM5 motherboard.