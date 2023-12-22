There’s still time to get the best gaming CPU before the holidays

The holidays are fast approaching, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still bag yourself a fantastic bit of kit before the festivities start proper. Right now, the AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D is still available for delivery before December 25, and comes with a welcome discount and bundled game.

Over on Amazon, the Ryzen 7 7800X3D is available for $369.99, down from its MSRP of $449.00. Better still, on top of that $79 (18%) saving, it also comes with a copy of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, further increasing the value of the processor.

Since my Ryzen 7 7800X3D review, the chip has gone on to earn both the top spot on our best gaming CPU list and a coveted spot in our Gear of the Year 2023 list. Suffice to say, it’s a pretty stellar processor that will serve you well as part of practically any system configuration.

In order to have it arrive before the holidays start, however, you’ll need to subscribe to Amazon Prime. New subscribers can also snag a 30-day free trial, so you won’t have to spend extra to give your setup a boost.