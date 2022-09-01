AMD confirms “sweet spot” DDR5 RAM speed for Ryzen 7000 CPUs

AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs are less than a month a way, with the processor series being the first from team red to support PCIe 5.0 and DDR5 RAM. With there being so many memory sticks to choose from, each with different speeds and price points, the company has helpfully shared what the “sweet spot” spec most users should opt for.

Turns out that 6,000MHz DDR5 RAM will be the ideal choice to pair with every AMD Ryzen 7000 series processor, whether you’re aiming to grab the best gaming CPU in the lineup or an entry level chip. This is according to the company’s director of technical marketing Robert Hallock, who put forward their preference during a Discord exchange (via WCCFTech).

The reasons for this, according to Hallock, come down to “cost, stability, performance, availability, and ease”, with the further recommendation that users leave FCLK (Infinity Fabric Overlock) set to ‘Auto’ and focus on overclocking their gaming RAM and memory controller.

If this all sounds like impenetrable techno jargon, fear not, as those looking for the easiest AMD Ryzen 7000 gaming PC upgrade should simply look out for AMD EXPO certified RAM for the simplest way to gain a one-click performance boost out of their system.