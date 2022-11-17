AMD says high Ryzen 7000 CPU temperatures are no cause for alarm

After launching earlier this year, Ryzen 7000 CPU temperatures have remained a point of criticism for the processor series. It’s not hard to see why, considering that the general rule of thumb when it comes to PC hardware is “the cooler, the better”, and Zen 4 chips can commonly reach 95°C during multithreaded workloads. AMD, however, wants to reassure you that this is no cause for alarm.

In a bid to explain why Ryzen 7000 temperatures shouldn’t worry current owners or prospective buyers, team red has posted a blog post explaining why its best gaming CPU models can get so hot.

Don Woligroski, senior processor technical marketing manager at AMD, explains that “all of the quality analysis for Ryzen 7000 series desktop processors was done at 95 degrees Celsius. The chip is engineered to live its life at this temperature with no detriment to longevity or reliability.”

It’s worth noting that Woligroski highlights that even the most powerful processor in the Ryzen 7000 series, the 7950X, should only reach temperatures around 70°C in games when paired with one of the best AIO cooler models.

We suggest checking the blog for the finer technical details, but the main takeaway here is that you shouldn’t sweat (literally) about Ryzen 7000 CPU temperatures.