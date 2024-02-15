New AMD Ryzen 8000GE CPUs may nearly halve TDP of existing models

With the first batch of AMD Ryzen 8000G series processors now out in the wild, it appears the red team may now be plotting to launch Ryzen 8000GE CPUs that require much less power. These chips will primarily target budget builders and OEMs, but there is a surprising swathe of them to sift through.

The AMD Ryzen 7 8700G looks to be the best gaming CPU for those aiming to build a PC without a dedicated graphics card, thanks to its RDNA 3 iGPU. While its performance will not replace a budget GPU, these Ryzen 8000G chips look to be a suitable stop gap for budget-constrained builders or those crafting small systems where gaming is not the focus.

Now, even more options are en route with TDPs of just 35W. These processors bear the same branding used in previous generations, namely ‘GE’, with the ‘G’ standing for graphics and ‘E’ for efficiency.

Following a leak of sorts by Asus (via harukaze5719), some specifications for the CPUs have seemingly been lade bare before any official announcement. These include core counts and average frequencies.

There is nothing too surprising here in terms of core counts, with Ryzen 5 8500GE boasting the same six cores as the base Ryzen 5 8500G. However, it is unclear whether these GE chips will exclusively use Zen 4 cores or also include Zen 4c cores.

This specs table also reveals details about the yet unannounced Ryzen 3 8300G, which will feature four cores and an average frequency of 3.45GHz. Details about its iGPU, however, are unknown but we expect it will be weaker than the ones found in its more expensive siblings.

In the meantime, check out our Ryzen 7 5700G review to see how previous generation iGPUs have fared.