AMD Ryzen 9 CPUs hit historic low prices, so grab one while you can

Besides competing with Nvidia on the GPU front, AMD is known for its excellent CPU offerings. Although Intel may enjoy the lion’s share of the market, AMD isn’t far behind, boasting several entries in our guide to the best gaming CPU. You can now get some of these fantastic multi-core processors at historic low prices, with Amazon heavily discounting AMD Ryzen 9 processors on its platform.

There are loads of CPUs on offer, including the powerful AMD Ryzen 9 7950X, and its 3D V-Cache equipped cousin. With 16 cores, 32 threads, and a max clock frequency of up to 5.70GHz, this AM5 processor is an absolute powerhouse, and is available at $42 below its MSRP. If you’re after a bigger saving, the Ryzen 9 5900X received a massive $260 discount down to $306.85, and is still a very capable gaming chip that’ll have no problem playing the latest titles.

Here’s what we think are the best CPU deals live on Amazon right now:

According to VideoCardz, many of these discounts were applied at the same time by Amazon, suggesting it was a planned campaign to shift stock of the team red processors. Whatever the reason, it’s great news for us, as it gives us the chance to pick up these excellent CPUs at competitive prices.

If you subscribe to Amazon Prime, you’ll be able to snag these savings using next-day delivery. New subscribers can also claim their 30-day free trial, so you can grab one of these popular processors without having to pay for postage.