AMD Ryzen 9000 series makes surprise appearance in Alienware marketing

AMD continues to provide some of the best CPUs available on the market right now, but this accolade naturally breeds high levels of anticipation for its next wave of processors. Strangely, rather than indications of the Ryzen 8000 series emerging, a new alleged Alienware advertisement lists the Ryzen 9000 series instead.

Rumors surrounding the next AMD CPUs have been swirling around the internet for months, as people eagerly await to see what the first Zen 5 chips can do for their rigs. While there’s no doubt that team red will continue its trend of producing some of the best gaming CPUs out there, we may see Ryzen 9000 series CPUs sooner than expected.

The image, posted originally on the ChipHell forum, then later reposted on X (Twitter) by user 9550Pro, reveals the image of a piece of marketing for a purchased Alienware R15 desktop gaming PC. The advertisement states that the PC comes with an ‘AMD Ryzen 9000 Series Processor’, which, as of now, hasn’t yet been officially announced. The one behind the image, states that it was sent out to those who have purchased Alienware hardware, but we can only speculate for now if any of that is true, or if there is some trickery afoot.

Skipping a whole series of desktop gaming processors isn’t exactly new for AMD, however. The Ryzen 6000 series CPUs, which were built from utilizing Zen 3 Plus architecture, were originally announced at CES 2022. At the time, anyone hoping to see the latest in desktop CPUs were left disappointed, as the then new processors were designed exclusively for the laptop market instead.

However, in all likelihood, the leaked image for the Alienware desktop PC, could in fact be some clever deception, or a typo instead meant to mention the AMD Ryzen 8000 CPU series. As it stands, although the Ryzen 8000 series hasn’t yet released, we already know a lot about the proposed Phoenix Refresh, and no signs have pointed to the absence of desktop CPUs.

In the meantime, if you can’t wait for the next series of AMD CPUs, the AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D is more than equipped to make your rig the best it can be. If you prefer a processor of the Intel variety, the Intel Core i3 13100 is a great budget alternative to the 7 700X3D’s hefty price tag.