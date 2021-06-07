AMD Ryzen APU overclocked to 5.6GHz, but you can’t buy one for your gaming PC

One of AMD’s budget Zen 3 APUs, the Ryzen 3 5300G, has just seen a hefty overclock. While this suggests the processor has some great overclocking potential, the chip isn’t available for the general public to pair with the best AIO cooler for their own overclocking ventures. The feat, published on the CPU-Z database, sees the quad core chip running at 5,998MHz, paired with an Asus ROG Strix B550-I Gaming motherboard. That’s significantly higher than its 4.0GHz base clock.

While this particular chip is only available in prebuilt PCs, it’s not all bad news. Other Ryzen 5000 APUs, the $259 5 5600G and $359 7 5700G are set to hit the market on August 5. If their overclocking ability is similar to the Ryzen 3 5300G, that bodes well for overclocking with the best CPU cooler.

Liquid nitrogen cooling was used to achieve this record, so while you won’t hit the clock speeds seen here with a conventional cooler, gains could still be pretty impressive.

It’s not the most impressive overclock seen on an AMD chip, however. That award goes to the eight-year-old AMD FX 8350, achieving an 8,794.33MHz overclock.