Get a free 1TB SSD with this AMD Ryzen 5 7600X CPU deal

If there’s one thing we love more than a discount, it’s free PC hardware, and right now you can amazingly net both as part of an AMD Ryzen CPU deal over on Newegg. In addition to grabbing yourself a powerful new processor, you’ll be able to bolster your system’s storage with a complementary 1TB SSD.

You’ll need to pick up an AMD Ryzen 7 5700X or Ryzen 5 7600X to claim your free SSD, with either option making for a great gaming CPU, depending on whether you’re putting together a system with an AM4 or AM5 motherboard. Thankfully, both chips are available on the cheap for prices well below their MSRPs.

Being the older processor, the Ryzen 7 5700X (link) naturally boasts the biggest discount of $90 (30%), bringing it down to $209 from its usual asking price of $299. Opting for a Ryzen 5 7600X (link) comes with its own sizeable saving of $70 (23%), reducing its cost to $229 from $299.

The type of SSD you get as part of this deal depends on your choice of CPU. Those buying the Ryzen 5 7600X will receive a 1TB PCIe 3.0 NVMe SSD (worth $69.99) while purchasers of the Ryzen 7 5700X get a 1TB SATA SSD (worth $64.99), but both storage options are made by TeamGroup.

While neither SSD is especially fast by the standards of today’s PCIe 5.o drives, either will serve you well as a secondary drive for extra games storage or for holding your files, whether it’s music, photos, videos, or whatever else. The real draw here is that either of these processors will serve you well as a gaming CPU, and you get loads of extra storage as a bonus.

Just remember, you’ll need to grab a cooler for either one of these processors, as neither option comes with one in the box. If you need some help looking for one, check out our best CPU cooler guide.