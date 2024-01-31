AMD just fixed Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League with this driver

AMD has just released its latest graphics card driver that brings with it official support for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League and fixes a crucial issue if you’re looking to play the game with it looking its best.

The new AMD driver won’t suddenly ensure that the Radeon RTX 7900 XTX retakes its sub-$1000 performance crown from the new RTX 4080 Super but it will ensure you can fire up ray tracing without the game corrupting.

AMD describes how “Corruption may be observed while playing Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League with ray tracing enabled” without upgrading to this latest driver. We can only assume AMD is referring to graphical corruption rather than corruption of your soul, morals, or DC/Marvel allegiance.

No other new additions are listed for the new driver but AMD does note a few known issues with the new release including that “Deathloop may experience extended loading times on some AMD Graphics Products” and “Dead Space may experience an application crash after enabling RTAO on some AMD Graphics Products”.

You can find the latest AMD driver download here. Meanwhile, the full release notes for AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 23.40.02.03 are shown below.

New Game Support

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Fixed Issues

Corruption may be observed while playing Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League with ray tracing enabled.

Known Issues

Deathloop may experience extended loading times on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the Radeon™ RX 6900 XT.

Dead Space may experience an application crash after enabling RTAO on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the Radeon™ RX 6800.

Excessive stuttering may be experienced when first playing a match in Overwatch 2.

Audio may intermittently become out of sync with the video when recording from AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition using AV1 codec.

Oculus Rift S may display with a green tint on AMD Radeon™ RX 7000 series GPUs.

After a system reboot, Parsec host application may experience a crash on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the Radeon™ RX 7900 XTX.

During Microsoft Teams meetings, the camera may intermittently display looped footage on some AMD Products, such as the AMD Ryzen™ 7 7840U Processor.

Important Notes

For users who previously installed an AMD Software preview driver, running AMD Cleanup Utility is recommended before installing this driver.

Package Contents

AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 23.40.02.03 for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Windows 10 and 11 Driver Store Version 31.0.24002.3001.

Will you be firing up Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, despite a lot of less-than-favorable chatter about the new game? In Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League preview we actually found reason to be optimistic about the new DC game.