American Truck Simulator’s Colorado DLC tops the Steam top seller chart

It’s November 12, 2020. This week has marked some of the biggest launches the videogame industry has seen in years. The Xbox Series X. The PlayStation 5. The Colorado DLC for American Truck Simulator. Wait, you don’t think new ATS DLC is that big of a deal? Well, maybe not, unless being the best-selling thing on Steam is important.

Yes, friends, the Colorado DLC for ATS hit the top of Steam’s global top seller charts today. The $11.99 / £8.99 / €11.99 expansion outsold Football Manager 2021, Destiny 2: Beyond Light, and even Cyberpunk 2077 to take the top slot – not to mention current Steam megahits like Phasmophobia and Among Us.

Now, it’s not clear what the window to make it to the top seller list is – whether it’s a game’s sales in the span of a few minutes, a few hours, or some other stretch of time. The Colorado DLC remained at the top of the list for several hours today, but it’s since been pushed to second place by Sea of Thieves, which is 40% off today. (Clearly, games about moving cargo are all the rage.)

ATS also nearly doubled its peak daily player count from yesterday to today, as SteamDB shows. Listen, those mountains are real pretty.

Colorado for American Truck Simulator has already reached the Number 1 spot in the @Steam Global Top Sellers 😍 Thank you so much for all your amazing support! 🇺🇸❤️ We hope you love #CruisingColorado 🚛💨 pic.twitter.com/ovQjArYgQJ — SCS Software (@SCSsoftware) November 12, 2020

