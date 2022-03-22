American Truck Simulator brings a truck back from the dead

American Truck Simulator has added the International 9900i as part of a free update available today. This model is a lovely addition to the roster of in-game truck models, but it’s particularly notable as the 9900i itself is defunct – International hasn’t manufactured one since 2017.

Here’s the sexy catalogue description from the devs: “Built with all your needs in mind, this truck delivers on both style and performance. It begins under the hood with the high horsepower Cummins ISX, providing the brute power needed to haul the heaviest of loads with fuel economy that your bottom line will appreciate. And comfort will never be an issue with features like the iconic Eagle interior, extra-wide bunk, and easy-to-read gauges and switches. Whether you’re barreling down the highway or polishing up the chrome, one thing’s for certain – the International 9900i will make heads turn.”

The update introducing the 9900i is now live, and you can head to the nearest in-game dealership to pick it up. As you’d expect, there’s an array of customization options, letting you go for daycabs, various sleepers, different air filters and stacks, and different interior looks, too.

The International 9900i dates back to the early 2000s, though it’s a revision of a model that’s been around since the 1970s. International’s flagship these days is the LoneStar, which was already introduced to ATS in 2019.

For more truck games, you can follow that link.

American Truck Simulator American Truck Simulator Fanatical $19.99 $15.89 Buy now Network N earns affiliate commission from qualifying sales.