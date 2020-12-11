Among Us’ new map is The Airship

There’s a new Among Us map on the way, and after a tiny teaser on social media, the developers have provided a bigger look at the new location, called The Airship, due to launch in early 2021. As the previous teaser suggested, the map looks to be based on the Toppat Airship from Innersloth’s previous Henry Stickmin series.

The map is an ostentatious flying vessel, and looks like a floating cruise ship – load of luxury areas, red carpets, and massive kitchens. There are platforms you can ride between various locations, too. Of course, it’s still Among Us – impostors will be popping out of vents and trying to secretly murder the rest of the unsuspecting crew.

The Game Awards is an annual showcase of both the year’s best games and upcoming titles from publishers and developers across the industry. The evening promises news on everything from Among Us to the next Dragon Age game, and PCGamesN will be here to provide the biggest news as it happens.

Check out the Airship below.

