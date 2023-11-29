Stabby social deduction game Among Us has announced the silliest collaboration outside of Fortnite. Players can dress up as characters from Undertale, Celeste, Untitled Goose Game, and host of other indie games.

Ever wanted to leap out of one of Among Us‘s vents, looking like Sans from Undertale? Thanks to developer Inner Sloth’s Indie Cosmicube, which features items from seven indie games, you can.

Among Us, which has ballooned in popularity ever since streamers got a hold of it, traps you aboard a spaceship or other location with several players. You’re cast as either a Crewmate, who has to complete their work and not get murdered, or as Impostor who’s tasked with killing off the other survivors and generally messing things up.

Costumes and pets have long been part of the game but with this collaboration, Inner Sloth has really dialled things up to 11. With the unlockable Indie Cosmicube, available now, you can dress your character up with items from these games:

A Hat in Time

Alien Hominid

Castle Crashers

Celeste

Crypt of the NecroDancer

Undertale

Untitled Goose Game

Every one of those is an indie classic and between them there are 25 hats, 18 skins, 12 nameplates, nine visors, and six pets to be had. You can find the full list of costumes here.

That might sound like the cue for a flood of money-devouring micro-transactions, but you can put your credit card away. Among Us does have a premium currency, Stars, but that’s not what’s happening here.

Instead, the Indie Cosmicube, which contains all the items, can only be unlocked with Beans. You earn those by playing Among Us and once you’ve racked up 7000 Beans you can crack open the cube and let the cosplay begin.

The one snag is the length of time it could take you to unlock it. If you’re starting from scratch. You’ll probably earn something in the region of 60 beans per match. Matches are pretty short, but that’s still over 100 matches, a good few hours of play.

As much as I love Undertale, it’s the Castle Crashers costume that’s got me all nostalgic. This is absolutely going to be enough to coax me back to the game which is likely what Inner Sloth is going for.

