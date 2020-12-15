Among Us on Switch has cross-play with PC and mobile versions

Among Us is great, but that greatness depends on your ability to get a big collection of friends together to play it. Now, that process will be even easier. Among Us hits Nintendo’s hybrid portable machine today, and the developers have confirmed that the Switch port will feature cross-play with all the existing versions.

You can grab Among Us from the Nintendo eShop for $5.00 / £3.89 – either very slightly cheaper or more expensive than the $4.99 / £3.99 price on Steam, depending on your region. (As ever, the iOS and Android versions are free.) The Switch version does have an additional cost, however, as you will need to be subscribed to Nintendo’s online service to play over the internet.

If, somehow, there’s somebody in your friend group who doesn’t have a smartphone or a Steam account and does have a Switch, you can finally murder them. …in the game, to be clear. Among Us is continuing to expand to new venues, and it’s coming soon to Xbox Game Pass PC, too.

Among Us is getting some notable updates in the near future, including a new map called The Airship.

Check out our guide to the best games like Among Us if you need a little more variety in your social deduction nights.