Amy Hennig’s Marvel game gets its first trailer during Disney expo

The Amy Hennig Marvel game from Skydance New Media still doesn’t have a name, but it does have a new trailer, courtesy of the Disney and Marvel Games Showcase, and it looks like quite the evocative action game if the teaser is anything to go by. The game will feature four characters, blend two worlds together, and focus on one overarching war. Skydance set the trailer to Vera Lynn’s classic “We’ll Meet Again,” and if that weren’t enough of a clue as to the setting, we also see occupied Paris with smoke in the air.

The Game Awards creator Geoff Keighley posted a snippet from a press release further clarifying who the game’s heroes are. The Skydance Marvel game follows T’Challa’s grandfather Azzuri; Howling Commandos member Gabriel Jones; and Nanali, who leads the Wakandan Spy Network, a new entity operating covertly behind enemy lines during the war; and finally Steve Rogers, Captain America from the 1940s.

You control all four heroes at different points of the narrative-driven adventure, and judging from the key visual, it looks like that adventure spans the globe, with Paris and at least one other location shown in the background.

Whether we can expect a big reunion with all four heroes at once isn’t clear yet, though one section of the trailer shows Black Panther and Captain America facing down a barrage of bullets in a dark alleyway, so it seems likely. Whatever happens, Skydance said in a press release that the story Hennig and her team are creating is entirely original, inspired by “landmark” comics, films, and television moments.

You can check out the Skydance Marvel game trailer for yourself in the embed above.

“Our D23 Expo reveal is only the beginning of the action-packed adventure awaiting Marvel fans,” said Bill Rosemann, Vice President and Creative Director ofMarvel Games. “Amy and the Skydance New Media team have a deep love and respect for our characters, have poured themselves into the core comic book inspiration, and will harness their incredible storytelling skills to craft an all-new, thrilling narrative experience. Stay tuned over the next months as we’ll share additional looks at our four heroes, two worlds, and one war.”

So far, there’s no indication when we might get to see more of the game, though with The Game Awards not far off and Keighley promoting the game, perhaps a new trailer will debut in December.

Keighley also relayed some comments from Hennig, where the creator said it’s in the “same vein” as her work on Uncharted, but “more inviting.”

