This 32-inch gaming monitor deal is the answer to your upgrade prayers

You can hardly get 32-inch, 165Hz gaming monitors for cheaper than this, let alone with Freesync, a fully adjustable stand and more.

AOC PC games hardware 

Right now there’s a 32-inch, 165Hz AOC gaming monitor deal on Amazon that nets you those screen specs for just $209, saving you $30 or 13% off this panel’s normal price. Moreover, this is one of the lowest prices we’ve ever seen for a screen this size that can still go over 144Hz.

With AOC regularly finding its wares on our best gaming monitor guide thanks in large part to them often being very competitively priced, it’s no great surprise to find its C32G2 display offering such a large amount of screen size for such a low price.

Even at its normal price of $239, the screen is a tempting offering, thanks to it including features such as FreeSync, a fully adjustable stand, and a VA LCD panel that can deliver 3,000:1 contrast ratio.

There is one catch, though, which is that the panel has a resolution of only 1080p, rather than the usual 1440p we’d expect for monitors over 27-inches in size. That means it has a low pixel density of just 69ppi, so images will appear more pixelated if you’re sitting close to it. However, if you like to sit back a bit from your screen or simply don’t mind a low pixel density then this could be a great buy.

If you just can’t abide such a low pixel count, though, you can always grab the CQ32G2S instead, which offers a 1440p resolution for $250. Otherwise, check out our best gaming monitor guide for many more options to suit your gaming screen preference.

Edward Chester writes hardware reviews and news for PCGamesN. He has reviewed every bit of PC gaming hardware you can think of, and many you probably can't, during his 16 years in the industry. He has been a PC gamer since the mid-90s and still just about manages to find time to indulge in his decades-long passion. Away from playing Apex Legends, Counter-Strike, or Quake, he's an avid cook, musician, gardener, and woodworker.