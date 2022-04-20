Porsche and AOC craft stunning 32-inch 4K Mini LED gaming monitor

The Porsche Design AOC AGON PRO PD32M is the result of the latest collaboration between the two companies, and may in fact be the best gaming monitor to release this year. Whether you’re a creative or a gamer, we’re sure you’ll agree there’s plenty to be excited by here.

A Mini LED backlight powers the 31.5-inch 4K panel used by the Porsche Design AOC AGON PRO PD32M. This tech offers levels of performance close to OLED while offering typically higher brightness levels, which is how it’s able to achieve its class-leading DisplayHDR 1400 certification. Combined with its 1,152 dimming zones, the PD32M may set the new benchmark for HDR gaming monitors.

It comes with all the other specs you’d expect from a top-of-the-line display too, with a 144Hz refresh rate backed up by Adaptive Sync technology and 1ms GtG response time making it an obvious choice for gamers. We’re also happy to see that the PD32M packs both DisplayPort 1.4 and HDMI 2.1 ports, meaning it’s suitable for both gaming PCs in addition to Xbox and PlayStation consoles.

That said, it’d fit nicely into a creator’s arsenal too as it’s colour-accurate too, covering 97% of the DCI-P3 colour space. Plus, you’ll be able to connect and charge your laptop when connecting to the PD32M via the USB-C port capable of up to 90W power transfer.

We haven’t even mentioned the design of the PD32M itself, which takes inspiration from the Porsche sports cars of today. We’ve included a gallery above for your viewing pleasure, so you can soak in the monitor’s sandblasted aluminium cast stand, soft rear tapered surfaces, and (of course) customisable RGB. You can pre-order the Porsche Design AOC Agon Pro PD32M from today, for $1,799 USD.