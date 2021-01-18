Apex Legends Season 8 will “obliterate” Kings Canyon

Teaser time for Apex Legends Season 8 has begun in earnest with a new story trailer breaking down some of the backstory behind the new legend, Fuse. We’re still waiting for concrete details on everything that’s coming in the update, but there are some hints beyond what’s in the trailer, and it looks like we’re getting yet another major rework for Kings Canyon.

We’re going to see an “obliterated Kings Canyon”, according to the official teaser site. Apparently, “Fuse’s entrance has dramatically reshaped” the map, and given how focused on explosives the new character appears to be, it’s not hard to guess at the lore justification for the changes.

In a press release, Respawn describes this as “the iconic map’s third major overhaul”, so you can expect changes similar in scope to the previous two big revamps. The term “obliterated” implies a lot about what’s going to happen to Kings Canyon, but we’re going to have to wait and see exactly how the upcoming map changes will manifest in-game.

Apex Legends Season 8 begins on February 2. In addition to the new character, Fuse, and the map changes, it’ll introduce a new level-action rifle called the 30-30 Repeater. There will, of course, be a new battle pass and ranked season to participate in, as well.

The devs have also talked about a Wraith nerf and Horizon nerf coming in Season 8, so it looks like the Apex Legends tier list is about to get a shuffle.