Apex Legends tier list: the best Legends to make you a champion

With the release of Revenant, Apex Legends players now have 12 Legends to choose from when taking on the battle royale known as the Apex Games. Each Legend has their own skills, playstyle, and personality, with plenty of choice for every type of player, whether you like to be aggressive, defensive, or offensive to the senses (cough – Caustic – cough).

Your ideal Legend pick depends on your strengths and weaknesses – your experience, gamesense, movement skills, and aim all factor in, as does your squad composition and whether you’re playing with friends or a team of strangers. That said, although all the characters are relatively balanced, there are some Legends who have pulled away from the pack due to their powerful abilities, and some who are more niche picks.

We’ve ordered the Legends here in order of general effectiveness, to help you decide who to play if you’re after the big win. We’re aiming this list at the average player who has a reasonable grasp of the game, but we’ll also point out the best characters for absolute beginners, and mention the ones you’ll see in top tier competitive play.

Before we dive into the tier list, we should mention that playing even the most meta hero won’t swing things in your favour unless you can make the most of their strengths. If you want to up your chances of victory, here are some tips on how to improve in Apex Legends:

Stick with your team

Use your abilities off cooldown

Crouch strafe in fights

Learn advanced movement like wall bouncing

Practice your aim

Refine your team composition: aim for one mobility hero and one defensive hero

Apex Legends tier list for Season 4

Wraith

Tactical Ability: Into the Void

Reposition quickly through the safety of void space, avoiding all damage.

A voice warns you when danger approaches. As far as you can tell, it’s on your side.

Link two locations with portals for 60 seconds, allowing your entire team to use them.

Interdimensional skirmisher Wraith is one of the most popular characters in Apex Legends, and it’s not just because she has really cool looking eyes. Wraith’s mobility skills are incredibly useful, and she has a very small hitbox – although to compensate for this, Respawn gave her the Low Profile debuff, increasing the damage she takes by 5%. Even so, Wraith’s toolkit is perfect for aggressive plays, while also providing a safe way out if she needs to disengage.

Her Tactical Ability, Into the Void, makes you invulnerable to damage, but also leaves a bright trail behind from which you can be followed. The skill takes a second to activate, and doesn’t take you very far, so you should use it with caution. It’s better to use Into the Void to initiate fights and get yourself safely into a good position to take an engagement, rather than to escape. You can also use Into the Void while taking a zipline to avoid the enemy lining you up and shooting you down like a fairground duck.

Wraith’s passive, Voices from the Void, lets you know when an enemy is looking at you and lets you ping the info out to your teammates. If possible, use Into the Void whenever this skill activates – if they’re about to take a shot at you (which is likely, they’re not just admiring your sick Apex Legends legendary skin) you’ll be able to avoid all damage and reposition to somewhere safer.

Your portal skill, Dimensional Rift, is one of the best abilities in the game, with endless strategic possibilities. It can be used to save a downed teammate, to quickly get a respawned teammate geared up, or to set up an escape for anticipated engagements where you can retreat through the portal, heal, snipe them if you’re feeling cheeky, and dive back in. Wraith can be difficult to master, but we’d recommend her to relative beginners because even as you’re learning, her toolkit offers multiple methods of escape for when you find yourself at a disadvantage.

Pathfinder

Tactical Ability: Grappling Hook

Grapple to get to out-of-reach places quickly.

Scan a survey beacon to reveal the ring’s next location.

Create a zipline for everyone to use.

Pathfinder, the forward scout, is a zippy information gathering robot who swings around the map providing team mobility and chirpy, endearing quips. You may well have heard how frustrating it is to try and hit the lanky clanker; to counter his small hitbox, Pathfinder – like Wraith – has the Low Profile attribute which increases the damage received by 5%.

The Grappling Hook is an incredible mobility tool; beginners will still be able to benefit from its repositioning abilities, but with enough practice the hook becomes so versatile you’ll be propelling yourself all over the map at breakneck speed. This grapple guide by Mokeysniper will teach you how to make the most of the Grappling Hook to get the drop on your foes. In combat, you’ll want to use your mobility to distract and flank your enemies, allowing your teammates to gun them down while they watch your aerial ballet.

Insider Knowledge is a useful way to set yourself and your team up in a strong position for the next ring, which is most useful if you’re wanting to play defensively rather than hunt for kills. Scanning the beacon takes seven seconds, during which time you’re vulnerable, and beacons tend to be on the high ground so approach with caution.

The Zipline is a fantastic repositioning tool for you and your team, and has a pretty low cooldown, so you should be using it as soon as possible to move your squad into spaces other teams can’t get to as easily. You can use it to move into an advantageous position in the circle once you’ve learned where the next ring will land, and it’ll hopefully be off cooldown again once other squads have caught up to you, so you can use it to escape or to flank another team.

Since you’ll be up on the high ground often thanks to your skills, you should get yourself a sniper rifle to make the most of this advantage – for the best guns in the game, check out our Apex Legends Weapons guide.

Gibraltar

Tactical Ability: Dome of Protection

Throw down a dome-shield that blocks attacks for 18 seconds. Healing items are 25% faster within the dome.

Aiming down sights deploys a gun shield that blocks incoming fire.

Call in a concentrated mortar strike on a marked position.

Gibraltar is large. He also has the Fortified passive, meaning he takes 15% less damage, which translates to being able to tank an extra shot – in a 1v1 scenario where you’re otherwise evenly matched, this gives you the edge. His passive ability, Gun Shield, gives him an energy shield with 75 health covering his upper body while he’s aiming down sights – crouch to cover your vulnerable little knees and you’ll be tough to take down. Please note that the Gun Shield is luminous orange, so if you’re trying to hide your hulking frame then you should disable your shield with H.

The Dome of Protection seems like a sanctuary of safety, shielding you from enemy fire, but be aware – it blocks shots from both directions, so you can’t attack advancing enemies until they pop their heads into the thunderdome. It’s not subtle, so if you use it to protect yourself when you’re weak, it’s akin to raising a big shiny flag saying ‘free kills this way’.

It is, however, still useful – if you’re out in the open you can pop it to use as cover, like a glossy boulder. You can weave in and out of the barrier to reload, use it to bait the enemy team, or combine it with your ultimate to protect your squad under the bombardment while you heal or pick up a downed teammate – healing is faster inside the dome. Gibraltar’s ultimate is great in the late game to force enemies out of cover, but beware as it damages you as well.

It may seem tempting to rampage around like a bull as Gibraltar, but your defensive advantages evaporate if you draw the attention of a whole squad, and he’s a big target, so he’s best played supportively to back up your teammates who charge in first.

Lifeline

Tactical Ability: D.O.C. Heal Drone

Call your Drone of Compassion to automatically heal nearby teammates over time.

Revive knocked down teammates faster while protected by a shield wall. Healing items are used 25% faster.

Call in a drop pod full of high-quality defensive gear.

Lifeline, the Combat Medic, is a good choice if you like your teammates and want to use all your abilities to make them happy. Your Heal Drone is most useful after fights while you’re looting up, but should be used as much as possible off cooldown if your team needs healing while you’re temporarily stationary. You can also headbutt it around a little to move it but this takes practice. The Drone took its Hippocratic robo-oath very seriously and will heal nearby enemies as well – don’t give that little traitor the chance.

Your passive protects you while you revive your teammates; meaning as soon as one of your squad goes down you should leap in like the hero you are and bring them back to their feet. If you’re lucky enough to find a gold backpack, your patient will also receive an extra 50 health and 75 shields once they’re up, meaning they’re back in the fight straight away. It’s also of greater value to you to use shield cells to top up during battle because of your faster healing rate.

Her ultimate calls in a Care Package, the contents of which are of varying utility, but you should be able to grab some purple armour for your team. The downside is that it attracts a lot of attention, but the care package itself can be used as cover, so you might want to call it down in the final circle just for the strategic protection. Lifeline doesn’t have a way to disengage, which means you’ll have to play more carefully than other Legends, and you’d better hope your team deserves all your selfless generosity.

Bangalore

Tactical Ability: Smoke Launcher

Fire a high-velocity smoke canister that explodes into a smoke wall on impact.

Taking fire while sprinting makes you move faster for a brief time.

Call in an artillery strike that slowly creeps across the landscape.

Bangalore is a solid, well rounded legend with a good set of abilities that aren’t too difficult to use effectively. Her smoke canister has two charges and is best used to create cover and concealment between Bang (yes, that’s what we’re calling her) and the enemy; she can use healing items while throwing the canister, too, making this an efficient way to heal up. The smoke can also allow you to loot or revive safely. When running away, fire the smoke slightly ahead of you so it’ll go off as you run into it, allowing you to take a big lungful of fumes in lieu of a lungful of lead. You should chuck a cloud over the top of any vulnerable teammates who could use the time to heal up. Be warned, though; the gold Digital Threat upgrades and Bloodhound’s ultimate ability can both see through the smoke, which is a lethal combination – let’s hope your team are the ones with X-Ray vision. Alternatively, pick up a Digital Threat scope yourself, plunge the enemy into a smoke cloud, and get hunting.

Bangalore’s passive, Double Time, gives you a speed boost when sprinting under fire, which you can use to make it safely into cover or to return fire whilst being harder to hit. Rolling Thunder, the artillery strike, isn’t as powerful as Gibraltar’s similarly bombastic ulti, but is still a good way to provide cover and chase the enemy out of their hiding spots so you can shoot them. It will activate in front of the thrown flare in a wave sequence; the missiles will hit the ground and explode eight seconds later. You can use it offensively by throwing it out and running alongside it as it explodes to push an enemy squad out of position.

Octane

Tactical Ability: Stim

Move 30% faster for six seconds. Costs health to use.

Automatically restores health over time.

Deploy a jump pad that catapults teammates through the air.

Octane, the adrenaline junkie, is a slippery fish who is hard to catch. His Stim ability costs you 10 health, but gives you a temporary speed boost that is excellent for repositioning or flanking in a fight. You should also use it at the start of each match to give you a huge advantage in looting so you can secure your landing spot as fast as possible. Take your teammates’ loot before they can get to it – that’s the Octane spirit. The Stim’s health cost isn’t lethal; using it when you’re under 10 health won’t make you keel over instantly and leave you twitching in a puddle, so if you need to escape in an emergency you should use it to retreat. Try to strafe while stimming to make yourself harder to hit. If you’ve got nifty movement skills, it’s possible to bunny hop whilst healing after using a stim – a tricky move to master, but one that could end up saving your life.

Swift Mend means you don’t have to worry about topping up your health too much when you’re out of combat, meaning you can save your heals up. Use your ultimate to traverse canyons or save time climbing obstacles. If you hit the jump button when you hit the pad you’ll get extra height and distance from your portable trampoline. If you’re using the Launch Pad to evade pursuers, you can destroy it after you’re done using it. It’s not the greatest ulti in the game; other Legends have more useful mobility ultimates and you’re at risk of being shot down while you sail through the air.

Bloodhound

Tactical Ability: Eye of the Allfather

Briefly reveal hidden enemies, traps, and clues throughout structures in front of you.

See tracks left behind by your foes.

Enhances your senses, allowing you to move faster and highlighting your prey.

If you’re brutally skilled at shooting, you’ll do very well with Bloodhound (also, well done you). Their passive ability shows you if enemies have passed through nearby locations within the last 90 seconds – you can, and should, ping this information out to your team to let them know the trail is hot. Once you’ve identified a building you suspect is harboring hostiles, activating Eye of the Allfather will show you and your squadmates any enemies and traps that lie in a 125 degree cone in front of you – whilst also notifying them that you’ve scanned them.

Bloodhound’s ultimate has recently been buffed, making it pretty scary in the right hands. Once activated, Beast of the Hunt makes you super fast and highlights your prey in red, so you can see them even through smoke. Every time you down an enemy, the duration of Beast of the Hunt is extended a further five seconds, meaning you can chain kills indefinitely and leave a trail of victims crawling around in the mud. Like all the best predators, Bloodhound is also pretty good at noping out by using their ultimate to run away.

Wattson

Tactical Ability: Perimeter Security

Connect nodes to create electrified fences that damage and slow enemies.

Ultimate Accelerants fully charge your Ultimate Ability, and standing near interception pylons boosts your Tactical Ability recharge.

Place an electrified pylon that destroys incoming ordnance and repairs damaged shields as long as it stands. (Max: 3)

Wattson, the Static Defender, is the ideal choice for those who want to play it safe and bunker down. The strategy with Wattson is to pick a building and decorate it lovingly with fences – you’ll want to cover all the doors, and place some diagonal fences inside too. You can also lay a fence across a Wraith’s portal to trip your enemies up if they try to burst out of one and surprise you.

In the event of enemy activity on your position, you’ll activate your Ultimate ability, which makes your fortress very difficult to attack. To make sure you have it when you need it, you should always carry at least one Ultimate Accelerant; more if you have the space. You can’t totally rely on your toolkit, though, as eventually enemies will traipse through your fence and you’ll have to shoot them in the face, so a good close range gun is a must. Wattson is also a Low Profile hero who takes an extra 5% damage, but you should still have the upper hand on foes that try to invade your personal space.

You’ll see a lot of Wattson in professional level competitive play, but very little of her in standard Apex matches. This is because her skills are absolutely ideal for defensive play and garbage for running around killing people. Similarly, in pro Apex, teams prioritize survival over kills and so will not fight unless it’s absolutely necessary, as even if they take out another team, the risk of being third-partied in their weakened state is too great. That means Wattson is tailor made for pros who need to lock down a building and heavily discourage intruders.

However, you’re probably not booting up Apex Legends to camp out in a building all game watching the world go by from your palace of safety, locked away like a reclusive fairytale princess who somehow found themselves in the middle of one of the best battle royale games. If you’d prefer instead to be the action hero princess, racking up kills, sliding down hills, and bathing your petticoats in the blood of your enemies, you should probably pick Pathfinder, who does not yet have petticoats, but we live in hope.

Caustic

Tactical Ability: Nox Gas Trap

Drop canisters that release deadly Nox gas when shot or triggered by enemies.

Allows you to see enemies through your gas.

Blankets a large area in Nox gas.

Caustic is not particularly popular, which makes sense when you realise he smells really bad. Caustic’s ability lets him drop up to six gas canisters on the map, which emits gas that damages enemies’ health by increasing increments every second. It also slows both enemies and teammates, because nobody has the nose to endure such an offensive emission.

The clouds of toxic fumes can be used like a smoke grenade, to provide cover and obscure lines of sight. Thanks to your passive, you can also see through the gas and put the afflicted out of their misery more easily. You should use your gas traps to lock down a building – you can block doors with them to trap enemies in a room or bunker down and hold a position, though you’ll have to forgive your poor teammates for leaving you alone in there, stinky.

You can use your gas to counter various Legends’ abilities; chuck a trap into Bangalore’s smoke and you’ll be able to see the enemy run away retching; fumigate Gibraltar’s dome to kill any flora and fauna that dare linger within. Pop one next to Revenant’s Death Totem to kill him instantly when he returns; you smell so foul even an edgy skeleton robot, who doesn’t need to breathe, conks out when exposed to your putrid effluvia.

Crypto

Tactical Ability: Surveillance Drone

Deploy an aerial drone that allows you to view the surrounding area from above. If the drone is destroyed, there is a forty-second cooldown before you can deploy another.

Enemies detected by the Surveillance Drone within 30 meters of your position are marked for you and your teammates to see.

Your Surveillance Drone sets off an EMP blast that deals shield damage, slows enemies, and disables traps.

Crypto is geared around acquiring intelligence regarding your surroundings and using that info to take the best fights and ensure your safety. He’s best used with a squad that works together to make the most of his skills. You’ll be deploying your Surveillance Drone regularly, piloting it up to 200 meters away and pinging out enemy locations and items. Crypto’s passive, Neurolink, makes it even easier for you to identify enemies in view of the Drone, even when you’re not actively piloting it (so you can park it up to keep vision up of an area). However, the critical downside of the drone is that while you’re away with the fairies, your corporeal form is standing there like a lemon, totally vulnerable to somebody bursting in, knocking the joystick out of your hands, and shooting you in the head.

The drone can be used to rescue squadmates’ banners from outside the zone, or to bait and distract a team while you escape or attack them from another angle. Otherwise, you don’t want your drone to be spotted; flying low is a good way to hide it. Your EMP is a fantastic initiation tool; it does a chunk of shield damage to all enemies in the radius, destroys Caustic’s gas traps, Wattson’s fences, Gibraltar’s dome, and Lifeline’s drone. If you’ve got the EMP up, you should use your drone to find players hiding in a building, take them by surprise, and rush in – but note that if you’re too far away from your targets, you’ll get there too late to make the most of the initiation. Once you’ve EMP’d a building, park your floating buddy on the roof overlooking an escape route to make sure they don’t slip through your fingers.

Mirage

Tactical Ability: Psyche Out

Send out a holographic decoy to confuse the enemy.

Automatically drop a decoy and cloak for five seconds when knocked down.

Deploy a team of Decoys to distract enemies while you cloak.

Mirage is based around sending out decoys to confuse the enemy. Sadly, the decoys aren’t particularly confusing. Nevertheless, they can still be used tactically to some advantage – they can scout out traps and block shots, and the cooldown is low so use them as much as you can If you’re entering a building, send a decoy in ahead of your squad to see if you can bait out any reactive fire. The decoys stand still when they get to their target location, so it’s best to leave them loitering at a window, or in front of a loot or death box.

The cloaking ability that activates when you’re knocked down allows you to hide (the best way to do this is to jump off a cliff, somewhat counterintuitively) but you will be given away if you use your knockdown shield. Your ultimate is also useful for the cloak; use it to escape in a chaotic fight or to move aggressively. The cloak isn’t entirely foolproof, though – if you run through dirt, water, or sand, you’ll kick up particles and give yourself away. In general, the decoys are best used in a manic fight between multiple squads to sow confusion and distress. You can also galaxy brain and pretend to be a decoy yourself by running confidently in a straight line to cross the battlefield, or by standing still facing a wall, for purposes known only to yourself.

Revenant

Tactical Ability: Silence

Throw a device that deals damage and disables enemy abilities for 10 seconds.

You crouch-walk faster and can climb higher than other Legends.

Drop a totem that protects those who use it from death for a set amount of time. Instead of being killed or downed, users will return to the totem.

We’re not saying that the new legend Revenant is at the bottom of the pile, but he’s so new that it doesn’t feel right to judge the extent of his usefulness yet. Revenant’s Silence is very useful – it prevents enemies from activating tactical and ultimate abilities (note that it doesn’t prevent passives from activating, or interrupt abilities that have already been activated). It affects you as well, so beware of throwing it too close. You can chuck out a grenade at the same time for added impact, or use it to prevent foes pushing through a door or corridor while you heal up.

Crouch-walking faster is helpful because crouch-walking makes no noise, allowing you to sneak up on your enemies. ADS while crouch-walking to move even faster. The climbing buff is good, but has nothing on Pathfinder’s grapple.

Revenant’s Death Totem is an ability that allows you and your squad to turn yourself into shadows, returning to the totem when killed with a sliver of health remaining, but your shields intact. You may be tempted to activate the totem together and charge in as a squad, but the smarter play is for one or two of you to activate your shadow form and push the enemy team. When you’re close to death as a shadow, the remainder of your team will use the beacon and join you in the fight – you then die and heal up to full before rejoining the battle with your ghostly squad, who do the same thing once they die. In this way you can sustain the fight instead of splitting it into two phases, and prevent the enemy from taking a break to heal.

Rampart

Rampart is Apex Legend’s newest addition but we’re not all that clear on what she’ll be able to accomplish yet. The modder will have a minigun called Sheila at her side, but most other information is still a mystery. We do, however, know Rampart’s release date and can see her in action in a new trailer released by Respawn.

That concludes our Apex Legends Season 4 tier list – now it’s time for you to launch your chosen Legend from the dropship and battle it out to be the last one standing. Alternatively, you could practice your aim in the best FPS games on PC, or hop into one of the best co-op games with your squad to perfect those teamwork and communication skills.